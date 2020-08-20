4 Bridges Arts Festival To Go Virtual This Year

The Association for Visual Arts announces that the 2020 4 Bridges Arts Festival, postponed to September 3-5, 2020, will go completely virtual this year, due to city guidelines restricting large gatherings during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Starting September 3, users will be able to download a free 4 Bridges Arts Festival smartphone app on both iOS and Android platforms. The app will have virtual booths for all 4BAF artists, where users can see examples of the artists’ work, chat live with some of the artists, and be linked to the artists’ online stores.

Additionally, throughout the September 3-5 weekend, the app will host video and streaming content including artist demonstrations, conversations with artists, and a video on the history of AVA and 4BAF. The app will also host information on the wonderful local sponsors of 4BAF, who have supported the festival through this difficult year.

AVA encourages the Chattanooga community to support 4BAF by downloading the app on September 3 and shopping with our long list of participating artists; a wide variety of art media and price points will be available.

As always, AVA is thankful for the support the city, county, and community have shown 4BAF over its 20 year history, and we look forward to returning to a live event format April 16-18, 2021.

An essential part of Chattanooga’s creative capital, 4 Bridges Arts Festival cultivates and inspires an appreciation for the visual arts by creating opportunities for exchange between working artists and the public. This year marks the 20th anniversary of bringing a world class fine arts festival to the Chattanooga area.

Established in 2000 by Association for Visual Arts, 4 Bridges Arts Festival is an initiative dedicated to promoting the visual arts through programming that cultivates an appreciation for the creative process and advances opportunities for working artists.

For more information about 4 Bridges Arts Festival, visit the main AVA website at AVArts.org.

