A Christmas Artistic Dream Come True

Brandon Carruth helps to decorate the White House

Brandon Carruth, owner and lead designer of Chatt Christmas, experienced a moment of bewilderment when he got the call. He’d applied for a dream job—to help decorate the White House for the holidays—and forgotten all about it. Then he heard: he was in.

“I’ve always had unrealistic dreams, or at least dreams that are unimaginable for most people,” says Brandon. “I thought one day, ‘Who decorates the White House?’ I did my research and applied online and submitted photos of my previous work. A month and a half later I heard I got the job. I had honestly forgotten all about it. And of course, I thought I wouldn’t get it. And I did.”

This kind of spontaneity has characterized Brandon’s short career trajectory, which already includes modeling and fashion design as well as holiday décor. By 2012, when he was 15, his work had appeared in six fashion shows. Yet, he says, he hasn’t made any clothes since, though he sketches fashion occasionally.

His jaunt to the White House began just as swiftly. “I needed something creative and found myself into interior design and holiday décor,” says Brandon, who now has a day job at an insurance company. “It’s a seasonal hobby and a job I do for extra income. It’s fun.”

Brandon’s fun involves a lot of hard work and devotion. For his local clients, he visits his installations regularly, watering plants and neatening up daily wear and tear. And at the White House, he and his fellow designers carried out a rigorous program of work.

The approximately 100 selected artists left their hotel at 6:30 a.m. and worked until 4:30 p.m. for three hectic days on Thanksgiving weekend, carrying out a plan created by First Lady Melania Trump and the White House executive design team, Brandon explains.

“This year the main theme was Time-Honored Traditions,” he says. “We’re divided into teams, each assigned to a section of the White House. Each team has a leader, part of the executive design team, who knows the theme for that room and understands the White House standards. We go in and tie the bows, hang the ornaments and create arrangements.”

Some artists made topiaries; others hung greenery or tied ribbon. Brandon’s team focused on the Diplomatic Room—especially important since the First Family poses for Christmas photos there—and the East Entrance. Brandon got to help wrap the Gold Star Family Tree, honoring military veterans and their families.

Video of this year’s White House Christmas décor reveals majestic, simple design: white tree-lined corridors opening onto verdant doorways; massive clusters of clear reds, greens and blues. (The First Lady’s official video is available at facebook.com/FLOTUS) The design is clearly meant to be walked through, seen in motion, like a panorama or stage set in which the audience moves from place to place.

Brandon describes the First Lady’s vision as classy and simple. “In the East Room, there’s a Nativity scene,” he illustrates, “and some of us were discussing why the theme was so simple, the soft greens, nothing shiny, with beautiful green velvet ribbon with gold on the opposite side. We thought the intention might be not to distract from the artwork and the Nativity theme itself.”

The Monday after Thanksgiving, the First Lady hosted a reception for the design team, including a full meal and tasty treats.

“I brought some cookies from the White House bakery for my mom,” Brandon says, “but I’m sorry, they’re taken.”

Along with a few souvenirs—and impressive pictures and video for his portfolio—Brandon brought back an expanded sense of possibility and accomplishment.

“I’m still in awe,” he says. “I can’t believe that I, with one hundred other creative individuals, some of whom own their own businesses and have been doing this far longer than I have, came together to work and network in the White House every day.

“I’ve always been someone who’s very unrealistic…but you create your own reality, right?”Here in Chattanooga, Brandon’s holiday work is just beginning. He’s decorated several residences, and his work can be seen publicly in the Bluff View Art District. He offers free initial consultations for each project, and maintains the work for as long as the installation lasts.

He may have a busy Christmas as the Chattanooga community starts to see his work on the White House. To book him, it might be best to check out his website now at chattchristmas.com.