A Gathering Of Artists On The Southside

Reflections Gallery relocates and expands

Despite having a music scene that often gets national mention, the ever-expanding arts scene in Chattanooga is another aspect of the Scenic City keeping it in the coast-to-coast spotlight. Much like the local musicians that are tapping into untamed and raw talent somehow, the local visual artists are doing the exact same thing, only their instruments do not play music that other people can hear with their ears.

While creating by using whatever medium they are working with, perhaps the local artists do hear music from within while their paintbrush strikes the canvas or when the stain glass creation they are working on begins to take artistic form, but the people gazing at their works of art are certainly able to tap into a taste of the various artists’ “inner-sound” as well. Local artists are able to touch the lives of people the same way music does, only in a different kind of way, if that makes sense.

Chattanooga area artists of all types have been consistently demonstrating seemingly super human abilities to create art. There must be something in the water, or could it be the natural vibes that fill the city mixed with the endless views that help artists thrive and feed off of each other?

Not everybody is a natural and certainly artists do not become talented just by luck. People are often groomed, lead, and taught by other artists so they can reach their full potential. There are many outlets around town that aim to inspire and teach humans how to tap into the dormant artist inside of them. Today we will focus of the Southside’s own Reflections Gallery and Studio.

After thirty-one years of providing Chattanooga with custom framing, local original art, art classes, fine art and frame restoration, on Lee Highway, the family owned and operated Reflections Gallery decided to change locations. For their thirty-second year, they decided the blossoming Southside would be a good fit for both the art inspired minds of Chattanooga, as well as their establishment.

The relocation brought them to a stylish house-looking building, that in fact was a functioning single-family home for many years after transforming from an operational auto parts store and mechanic cleaning shop. Inside the Reflections Gallery and Studio is a bright, vibrant atmosphere that is full of magical art, and it is instantly captivating.

Visitors that walk in the building are met with a warm family-like greeting, it seems as if the house setting gives the operators an opportunity to make it feel like home for visitors, students, and artists alike.

The Reflections Gallery interacts with over one hundred local artists and are immersed in the culture; they love art ethos and it is apparent from the moment one steps into its realm. The gallery is unique as it is filled by featured local artists and rotated every twelve weeks.

Any given day visitors can see eclectic collections of original art in form of custom framed works, traditional two-dimensional paintings, three-dimensional sculptures, metal sculptures, jewelry, pottery, stained glass art and even furniture with flair.

Growing beyond the gallery is their studio where things are constantly in creation and ever evolving. What separates them from other galleries is that patrons could walk in randomly and witness top-tier local artists working on a masterpiece or watch aspirant artists come into their own and integrate with the local art community; it is a fully functioning art space.

Stained glass teacher Summer Harrison said, “It is easy for people to look at a piece of art and not understand how much work the artist actually put into it. When they become involved with the process, they begin to understand how many layers there are or how much thought goes into the process from just one aspect of it like composition, color and texture. We help people really begin to understand some of the many facets of art.”

Many different methods in teaching are offered at the studio and are aimed to teach would-be artists style, technique, and form. While they do occasionally offer one-day art classes, many of their sessions last five or eight weeks so they can really work with individuals to properly teach them. They offer various painting and stained-glass creation classes. For more information visit their website at reflectionsgallerytn.com.

As the art scene continues to thrive, the Reflections Art Gallery and Studio will be providing Chattanooga with premier local art while molding the hopeful and teaching them to unleash their inner artist. Stop by to support this local gem and to connect with the Scenic City’s vivacious art scene.