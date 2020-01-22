A Gem Of The Ocean Comes To The Scenic City

A 285-year-old woman tells her story on stage

Imagine if humans lived significantly longer than we did. For example, imagine if an important member of society lived to be, say, 285 years old. While the preservation of history via writing is incredibly important, we could learn so much from someone who has actually lived through that history to tell about it.

If this idea intrigues you, then you definitely don’t want to miss the Chattanooga Theatre Centre’s production of “Gem of the Ocean”, opening this Friday at 8 p.m.

“Gem of the Ocean” mixes mysticism and realism to tell the story of African American society in 1904 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania where tensions were rising, and living and working conditions were poor. Aunt Esther, who is said to be 285 years old, lives in Pittsburgh’s Hill District; her home is a safe haven for former slaves and descendants, a place for redemption and forgiveness. A troubled man by the name of Citizen Barlow arrives on her doorstep, and she sends him on a spiritual voyage across the Atlantic Ocean to the City of Bones.

“Gem of the Ocean” is directed by August Wilson, and is chronologically the first work in his 10-play series “American Century Cycle”, where each play tells of an important decade of African American history during the 20th century. The Theatre Centre is committed to performing the ten plays; they began the cycle last season with “Fences”.

The Theatre Centre’s production is directed by Sadiqua Iman, who is the first ever African American director at the Theatre Centre, and features a cast of six. The cast started rehearsals in early December, and they’ve been incredibly dedicated so far, as the smaller cast makes this show more intimate.

“The show was kind of a cheat because it’s definitely a mix of classic historical play but mixed with surrealism, and I guess it kind of goes into a different world and then goes directly back,” Iman explained. “For me, it’s a fun challenge as a director because I love experimental work. That’s kind of my main background outside of musical theater so this play really kind of uses both of them.”

Kim Reynolds, who portrays Aunt Esther, made her acting debut last season in the CTC’s production of “A Civil War Christmas”, a show she won the 2018-2019 Annie Award for Debut Actress. Although this is only the second time she’s professionally acted, Reynolds said she’s honored to play the lead role of Aunt Esther.

“Aunt Esther is said to be the keeper of what we call ‘them’. I’m Aunt Esther at the ripe old age of 285, who is a source of wisdom to the other characters in the play because she’s lived through so many important episodes in African American history, and her name sounds like the word ‘ancestor’,” Reynolds said.

“She’s the physical and the mystical link between the African American present and past, and her home is a sanctuary where troubled people come to be cleansed of guilt and sorrow. She’s both the keeper and the transmitter of African American memory.”

The set is a large Victorian-style house, similar to what you’d see at the beginning of the 20th century. The stage manager for this show is Marie Dance, and Iman said the crew worked really hard to incorporate African heritage into the house.

“The set designer did an amazing job of blending African textiles and patterns with Victorian style so that it was very clearly an African American house but also a house of people who had actually come from Africa and who had actually been enslaved and how they would intertwine their beliefs in their culture into this very luxurious new home,” Iman said.