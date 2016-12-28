A Gem Overlooking The Tennessee River

The Hunter Museum of American Art is a Chattanooga treasure

Chattanooga’s own Hunter Museum of American Art is an extravagant building that is rich in history, architecture, and artistic flare. Although the building alone is worth marveling over with the imaginative nature of its architecture, the inside of the building holds some of the finest art known to mankind.

The Hunter Museum stands tall on an eighty-foot high bluff that is nestled on the edge of the Tennessee River, making it nearly impossible for people to miss its artsy glory. Due to its position in the city, visitors of the museum can witness panoramic views that are nothing short of breathtaking. The river, mountains, and cityscapes all collide to stun those that take the time to experience it.

Some of the finest rotating art exhibits in existence ensure that the Hunter Museum gets to display their fine art, and they have had some extraordinary exhibits come through the doors, however, the permanent collection, and the activities that they hold to boost the local art scene is a tremendous aspect of this world class art museum found in our backyard.

The Hunter Museum’s extensive and élite permanent collection consists of much more than just paintings. The Hunter Museum focuses on American Art from the Colonial period to the present day.

The collection includes paintings, works on paper, sculptures, photography, mixed media, furniture, and contemporary studio glass; meaning that there is something for everybody. Even those among us that lack appreciation for the arts can still get sucked into a historical vortex, and whisk away to a magical place in time.

According to their website, the mission of the Hunter Museum is to “engage the diverse audiences in active dialogues about the importance, meaning, and relevance of American Art through preservation, growth, and interpretation.” They believe that art and creativity are forces for personal growth, and positive community change. They want to create a cultural hub for Chattanooga.

If creating a cultural hub for local Chattanoogan’s and their visitors is the overall goal for the Hunter Museum, then they have succeeded far beyond imagination. Events that bring likeminded people together with music events, lectures, and discussions.

Some of the scheduled events for 2017 are a New Year’s Eve: Party on the Bluff, Artful Yoga: The Shining Promise of the New Year, River City Sessions and the Spirit of Forest, Homeschool Workshop, The Art of Breathing, Cocktails in Color: Love American Style. These are just the tip of the iceberg; the museum does a fabulous job of hosting intriguing and noteworthy events throughout the year.

This is far more than an art museum, or a place to take children on school field trips. This is a mystical facility that allows people to unleash their imagination, to explore creative pathways, to interact with fellow artists.

This is a place to go to witness live music events, to take dates in order to learn about their depth, to take families to bond and further understand that we have been here for a very long time, and that we all have the capability to allow it to pour from us.

You don’t have to be rich, or famous, or special, or talented to create art. Let it pour from your being, and maybe one day, people can try to interpret the beauty of what was once inside of your heart and mind, while creating wholehearted artwork that sits inside of the museum. That is the goal of the museum, to help inspire people to let it pour from them.

Get involved with this local gem; you will not be disappointed that you did.