A Twist In A Trinket

Matthew Laws takes jewelry to a new level

Recently, my sister got into designing jewelry using wire wrapping and healing stones as a somewhat lucrative hobby in Maryland.

Her pieces are simple and bold so when I searched wire wrapping in Chattanooga, I imagined a couple twists and tightens then voila!

Then I met Matthew Laws, of Laws Jewelry, and his jaw dropping designs take it to another level. I feel the words “wire wrapping” are an extreme understatement when describing what he does and the pictures still do it no justice.

At just 26 years old, Matthew’s skill is fabricating an intricate network of complicated canals that evokes an elders touch with a modern biomechanical look. Self-taught, he has been manipulating metals around gems and selling them since 2014.

“I first started seeing wire wrapping at music festivals and it inspired me since I love building things and being outside,” he says, reflecting that he used to build treehouses and skate ramps as a kid. “I also remember being seven years old in Hendersonville and going out to Old Hickory Lake to collect geodes every year.”

“As I was a bit of a troublemaker when I was younger, I needed something more engaging to keep my idle hands busy,” he says, explaining that although the Nashville area was fun to grow up in, it did not keep his interest during his formative years.

This Chattanooga-born boy came back to his birthplace about four years ago and has been inspired by his love of waterfalls, music, art and his girlfriend Lexi to seriously pursue his passion.

Enthusiastic about the path that his craft has taken him on, Matthew is eager to share his knowledge gained as much as his products.

As he is unaware of any wire wrapping workshops or groups, he created the “Tennessee Wire Wrappers & Jewelers” Facebook group, which he affectionately refers to as the “Gem-nastics” and currently has 60 members.

“It’s a place where fabricators can ask questions, get feedback and just connect to help each other elevate in any way possible.” He hopes of soon being able to teach a class on basic wire wrapping in order to grow the underground jewelry scene even more in Chattanooga.

As he is not yet able to afford the materials he desires or buy local as much as he would like, he is proud of a undisclosed, manmade location that consistently provides him with Quartz crystals and has been able to find rare purple Fluorite in the area as well.

“It’s crazy how I dream about places where I can uncover gems and then I try to find this place in real life to no avail,” Matthew says. “It is ultimately heartbreaking, however, then I am still inspired to create the piece I dreamed about.”

He does partner with John Avery at the Chattanooga Lapidary as well as gemstone dealer Garrett Warnock, of Garretts Minerals, who also commissions Matthew.

“It’s hard to find green miners.” He explains how he researches his resources to ensure they are using the safest environmental approach, “The goal is to utilize natural treasures in the earth.”In his light and airy, small studio at his bungalow-like Northshore residence, Laws lays out his labyrinthine, ornate pieces and describes his limited inventory.

On average, it takeshim 40 hours from start to finish. He adds that by the time he completes the work then uploads a picture of it, it is sold within 24 hours therefore no back stock is available to take up a market booth.

Prices starting around $100, with his most costly commissioned piece over $450, Matthew can design his riveting art around specific stones or budget. His top three stones to work with is the December birthstone Tanzanite, the semi-precious yet ample in color Tourmaline and the greyish purple Iolite. He has shipped to California and as far as Norway and, of course, loves to share locally.

Currently, he is saving up to head west and attend the GRS Training Center in Kansas to gain more experience in engraving and stone setting. There is the Gem Institute of America in Atlanta, but he wants to travel a little further out to learn about different regions.

That being said, he is currently working part time at the Tennessee Aquarium Imax as well as Axis Security to hopefully have enough saved by the end of the year. To help Matthew achieve his twisted dreams, get your mind wrapped around his entangled items via Instagram then reach out to him through his Laws Jewelry Facebook.