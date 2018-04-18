Aerials Get Grounded

Exploring the art of expression in the air above us

Tucked away in an industrial corner just minutes away from the Southside and around the bend from Rossville Boulevard, Chattanooga Aerials found its new home in the Inversions Circus Arts and Performance Center and is celebrating its one-year anniversary with a Spring Showcase this month.

Amongst the sounds of big rigs and sirens, nestled with their automotive neighbors, it was a pleasant surprise when the big bay doors opened to reveal the elegant, graceful Chattanooga Aerials performers suspended from the rafters.

“It’s a circus in here and we love it,” says owner and director Jen Keehn. Jan has been involved with dance and movement long before her interest with aerials, and has been seasonally working with Hixson High School’s band and color guard for over a decade.

Originally created in 2009, Chattanooga Aerials founder and master aerialist Amy Powell sold her business in 2013 to her protégé, Jen Keehn, so she could continue her skill closer to home and begin the North Georgia Aerials.

Jen began producing, teaching and entertaining since her ownership in 2013 and could not be more pleased with the new location because, unlike her previous places of occupancy, she actual owns this building and is no longer renting.

“We have been through several spaces over the years due to the life monster,” Jen said while giving a tour of the almost perfect building. “The last place was too posh and now we have more of a circus feel to incorporate all the acrobatic arts.”

They are not just a pop up class that only hosts aerials once a month. Chattanooga Aerials was the first aerials studio in Chattanooga and now the Inversions Circus Arts and Performance Center is the first circus center in Chattanooga.

“We would love to incorporate other arts and artists,” Jen continued, “Any type of object manipulation—silks, rope, pole, dance, tumbling, acrobatics is encouraged within the Inversions Circus Arts and Performance Center.”

Jen began a Kickstarter to acquire the funds to make her up-in-the-air arts more grounded and with the help of Bright Bridge Lender, this unique business opened its doors last April.

“We were successful by the skin of our teeth and are still working on completing some projects like a mural,” Jen said as she pointed to a pressure washed, exposed concrete wall. “This year’s showcase is doubling as a fundraising event to help buy a new roof.”

As they have successfully done in previous years before the big move, Chattanooga Aerials is elated to yet again be hosting an annual family friendly Spring Showcase. With over two decades of combined aerials experience, the show will feature some of Chattanooga Aerials and North Georgia Aerials core students along with an indoor color guard and much more.

In addition to the showcase, they are encouraging ticket holders to stick around after the performances to help them celebrate their one year anniversary in their new location with an after party complete with DJ, lights, pole entertainment and a bartender.

For those looking to have a weekend night out, there is a performance on Saturday, April 21st, with doors opening at 5 p.m. and the show starting at 6 p.m. For more of a post-brunch matinee, the Sunday, April 22nd show has doors opening at 2 p.m. and the performance starting at 3 p.m.

Each performance is scheduled for three hours with an intermission including complimentary hors d’oeuvres, desserts and beverages which Jen is affectionately calling a “Performer Potluck” as many of those bringing the entertainment will also be bringing a dish.

Jen pointed to Becca Resnik up on the silks, who has been a long time student and is also helping to make trapeze boots for the showcase. “We are very much a community driven group and are so lucky to have people who want to contribute to our success.” Rachel Veal is a local artist and also long time Chattanooga Aerials student who makes a therapeutic salve that protects the performers’ hands.

If unable to attend the Spring Showcase, feel free to hire them to host your own showcase for friends in your living room or on the main stage at a corporate event. Jen says they are planning a Circus Nutcracker Holiday Show towards the end of the year but have plenty planned in the meantime. “We have (and will) perform at the Chattanooga Market, MainX24, The Banana Ball and other community events,” Jan notes.

Chattanooga Aerials are performing at the Bunny Hop in May and will have an area for kids (and possibly adults) to briefly try aerials for free. The showcase is paperless and you can get your name on Will Call by purchasing tickets on their website, chattanoogaaerials.com.

For more information on this and other events hosted by the Chattanooga Aerials, access their Facebook page or the website for a complete class schedule and price list.

Photo by Lauren Coakley, courtesy Chattanooga Aerials