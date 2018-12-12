An American Christmas

The Chattanooga Theatre Centre brings the Civil War to musical life

It’s a chilly Christmas Eve in Washington D.C. circa 1864. The Civil War rages on, and there’s a deep unrest in what has become a very divided nation. It seems as if there’s almost nothing that can bring the country together.

However, Christmas is traditionally a time in which people put aside their differences in the spirit of the holiday season, and it’s also a time for many stories to be woven into one; the Chattanooga Theatre Centre’s production of “A Civil War Christmas: An American Musical Celebration” succeeds in doing just that.

“A Civil War Christmas: An American Musical Celebration” is a historical musical, written by Paula Vogel, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright.

The show begins on Christmas Eve 1864 and tells the intersecting stories of different figures in American history: President Lincoln and Mrs. Lincoln, Walt Whitman, and John Wilkes Booth, to name a few.

The Chattanooga Theatre Centre’s production is directed by Theatre Centre Executive Director Todd Olson. The cast is made up of both old and new faces at the Theatre Centre. Chris Barr, who plays the role of Lincoln, is both a park ranger and Civil War aficionado.

The show also features an ensemble performing classic Christmas songs, led by guest musical director LaFrederick Thirkill.

“This is five really human stories, and it’s so craftily woven together. This play was written in 2012, and to some degree, I think it’s more relevant now,” Olson explained. “I think, what Paula Vogel is getting at, is here we are, on a Christmas Eve. There’s a feeling and an anxiety amongst the people of this country that we’re on the verge of great change. We don’t know where it’s going to go. The world is as divided as possible. There is a real relevance today, but it never tips the scale into politics.”

When many people think of a play focused on the Civil War, they may think it’s going to be solely informational, if not political. However, that’s not the case. “A Civil War Christmas” weaves both fictional and nonfictional elements together to present a story of one Christmas Eve in American history. The show also includes many humorous moments, such as the difficulty of obtaining a Christmas tree in 1864, a newfound idea at the time.

Most importantly, though, the performance aims to show how compassion, kindness, and hope were some of the most important values during such a trying time.

The stories that make up “A Civil War Christmas” include Mrs. Lincoln and her friend, freewoman Elizabeth Keckley, trying to acquire a Christmas tree, a slave risking her life to get her daughter to freedom, President Lincoln traveling around D.C. by himself, and Walt Whitman with a dying man in an armory hospital. Olson explained there are moments when the plot lines meld into one that make the show even more intimate and interesting.

“Those moments, when plot lines touch and collide, you just say, ‘I never knew that happens.’ Here’s a wandering slave child who is now in her first night of freedom, and she runs into Lincoln, by happenstance,” Olson said. “She doesn’t know who he is; she thinks maybe he’s a slave catcher, and her mother told her to run. That delay stopped Lincoln from going down this route, where there were assassins waiting. And that plot [of the assassins] was thwarted that night, and it was thwarted when those plot lines come together and crash.”

In addition to the way in which the stories intersect, Olson explained that one crucial aspect of this show is the large cast; there are dozens of characters portrayed in the show. The cast of 15 started rehearsals near the end of October, and they’ve all been extremely dedicated to every rehearsal, five nights a week.