Area 61 Gallery Showcases Pop-Surrealism Artist Jeff Delude

Collision 2020 by pop-surrealism artist Jeff Delude is Area 61 Gallery's featured artist show through November 1st.

Per Jeff, "'Relevant art' must account for its time and place, springing from the past and arcing toward the future. My task is to comment on the stormy sea of crowded distractions we are all faced with on a daily basis, vying for our attention and begging us to leave our individual and spiritual selves at the door."

These latest works were created during 2020, a global pandemic and a raucous year of social, civil and political unrest. Browse and shop the new collection during gallery hours 12-6 pm Friday, Saturday, Sunday & Monday or by appointment - (423) 648-9367.

But that's far from the only thing happening at Area 61 this month.

Bead Loom Demo and New Jewelry & Decor Designs

Saturday 10/17 from 2-5 pm. Mask up and meet Katie Rogers, watch her process and see what she's been up to in her studio lately.

ZOOM Interviews and Virtual First Friday

We will be using the Zoom meeting platform for virtual gallery tours, like November First Friday (11/6, 6 to 7ish pm). I'll walk the gallery highlighting artists' pieces and have them tell us about them from their home or studio.

Join us from your home with an end-of-the-week refreshing beverage of your choice, watch and learn about the inspiration or the process of the work. We also plan to Zoom another day with featured artist Jeff Delude to hear more about the pieces in Collision 2020.

Meet The Candidate Series at Area 61 Gallery

Periodically through the March 2021 elections, we will host "Meet the Candidate" gatherings in the gallery to learn more about our Chattanooga City Mayoral candidates.

First up, Tim Kelly - Chattanooga Mayoral Candidate - Thursday, 10/29 5:30-7 pm

This idea is evolving and subject to safe gathering guidelines

Stay tuned for details and more opportunities to meet the candidates.

Masks are required, social distancing encouraged and gallery capacity monitored to ensure there is room to physically distance.

Like this story? Click here to Subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!