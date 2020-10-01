Bringing Social Awareness Through The Arts; Rise Promotes Creative Expression

RISE Chattanooga has created a unique opportunity for the community artists and performers called Movement In Art (MIA). This newest initiative aims to amplify their creative work and voices throughout the city by displaying their artwork on selected area storefronts, billboards, and social media platforms.

“The MIA Project is a response to the times. The arts have always played a major role in social awareness and change in the United States,” states Shane Morrow, RISE Chattanooga Director. “As we see our country, our city in the midst of social unrest, we have also seen and appreciated artists doing their part to document and give voice to the struggles and victories of their communities.”

The MIA Project theme will rotate throughout the project year to reflect our city's evolving social and cultural landscape. In an effort to increase voter turnout for November election, RISE is issuing an open call for artists of all disciplines beginning on Friday, October 2nd through Friday, October 16th with the selected theme of “Your Voice, Your Power, Your Vote.”

Visual art, poetry & spoken word, photography, original songs and taped live performances will be accepted. All submissions that meet the criteria will be included and featured on RISE Chattanooga’s website and social media platforms.

The top 4 finalists selected will receive a cash award of $200.00. Ten other submissions will be awarded $50.00 and receive honorable mentions for their work. The selection committee consists of notable local artists, performers, and community organizers.

“It is important for us to continue to support our struggling creative communities during this time” says RISE Community Arts Strategist Woodson Carpenter. “MIA is an opportunity for a fruitful exchange of energy, ideas, and resources.”

NOTE: All submitted artwork is for the purpose of promoting and bringing community awareness to the artists/performers and the MIA Project. All copyrights of the artwork belong to the artists/performers.

For more information on the MIA Project, go to risecha.org/mia-project

