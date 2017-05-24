Celebrating Latino Flavors And Culture

Sipping Sangria on the Bluff this Thursday at the Hunter Museum

It’s time once again to be swept away by the colors and flavors of Latino culture during La Paz Chattanooga’s annual Sangria fundraising event. Sangria on the Bluff will take place at the Hunter Museum of American Art starting at 6:30 p.m. this Thursday to benefit La Paz’s work in the Chattanooga’s Latino community.

Members of the Chattanooga community are invited to experience Latin culture at its finest during this event that many have come to look forward to every year. Sangria on the Bluff will offer a unique display of Latin flare with homemade Latin cuisine provided by Ovalle’s Catering, fresh Sangria from several local restaurants, live mariachi and more!

“This event is a perfect example of the Spanish phrase, ‘mi casa es su casa,’ and we’re aiming to create an environment that feels like a close relative’s party, where everyone is at home,” says Christian Patiño, La Paz’s Director of Business Development and Special Events.

“At the same time, there is an intentional plan for immersing guests in a sensory tour of Latin America,” says Patiño “So we’re featuring specialty foods with information about where various dishes and drinks are from, in addition to the classic Sangria competition.”

Local artist Olga de Klein already has her ticket. While she’s looking forward to the fun of the event, she feels even more strongly about advocating for the work La Paz does in the Chattanooga community year-round. Teaching art classes for Latina women through La Paz once a week, de Klein has developed a deep respect for the way they reach out to support and create connections for her neighbors who have emigrated here from Spanish speaking countries.

“This is a party I look forward to every year because it’s so colorful and full of life,” says de Klein. “I enjoy working with La Paz to create more pathways and connections for our neighbors who don’t consider English their first language. I don’t either and can empathize with the way language can either isolate or connect people, just like art. I am also fluent in Spanish, so that has helped my work bringing arts to this fabulous community that La Paz supports and cultivates.”

Angela Garcia, Latino Market Manager at Coca-Cola United Bottling Company of Chattanooga says, “Coca-Cola United Bottling is proud to continue to support La Paz through our sponsorship of their Sangria on the Bluff event. Every year this event seems to get bigger and better, exposing our community to great aspects of Latino culture while also making them aware of the impact that La Paz is making in our community.”

Garcia sites the choice to sponsor La Paz’s work as a natural fit saying, “Coca-Cola is committed to efforts made by La Paz to enrich our community through education, entrepreneurial diversity, minority professional development and bilingual social services. La Paz is essential in connecting our Latino community with the people and resources of the region that can offer them assistance and support. Sangria on the Southside has become a signature Chattanooga event and a symbol of the diversity in our city.”

Of course, an evening at the Hunter Museum would never lack for artistic flair, and this event is packed full of a range of experiences and forms of expression. To kick off the event, Chattanooga Ballet will showcase a Latin American themed performance that will surely start the event on the right foot and honor the culture that we’ll have gathered to celebrate.

A live painting demonstration by Alex Loza will bring to life a side of painting most of us didn’t know existed, and Aventurero Mariachi will serenade the crowd with Mexican rancheras while DJ Flux 308 will wrap up the night playing popular Latin dance music.

Tours of the Hunter Museum’s exhibit, “Our America: The Latino Presence In American Art” will take place throughout the evening. This cultural exhibit has been on display since February and closes on June 4, so this is close to your last chance to see the wonderfully inspired collection.

This event is the perfect capstone setting for viewing this extraordinary Smithsonian collection made up of works by 70 Latino American artists spanning the last sixty years.

Since its launch in 2008, La Paz Chattanooga’s “Sangria” event has highlighted the bold and rich traditions of our Latino community. Guests who join La Paz Chattanooga should come prepared to be swept away to a new climate and culture, enjoying live music, dance performances (and other dancing), authentic Latin food, and, of course, plenty of delicious sangria. Tickets can be purchased for online at lapazchattanooga.org/sangria or by calling (423) 624-8414.