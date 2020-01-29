Chalking It Up For Art

Lytle artist has some very big skills

“Art is the expression of what you see around you, what you experience, and how you choose to share that with the world. Similarly, science seeks to understand the phenomena that we witness or experience. To me, science and art go hand-in-hand and truly complement one another to lead to a greater understanding of our incredible world and this crazy life we live.”

A graduate from the Tennessee Governor’s Academy for Math and Science as well as the University of Tennessee, Lauren Lytle didn’t know that she was going to be successful with Chattanooga Chalk when she completed her bachelor’s degree in biology and anthropology.

“I’ve always loved the way nature inspires art and how creating art can connect us to nature. For many people, science and art are two very separate things but for me, they have always been connected and flowed in and out of each other in so many amazing ways,” Lauren said as she explained how her worlds collided.

Just launching Chattanooga Chalk in 2018, she is currently a project manager at Chattanooga Web Design, works at the aquarium and is an acro instructor at Peace.Strength.Yoga. One would think all those endeavors would not leave any time to pursue her passion of art but Lauren says balance and diversity are essential.

“I love being a part of so many different devoted communities here. People and organizations in this city are truly striving to affect change and grow socially, culturally, professionally and in so many other ways,” she said after completing a Society of Work mural that quoted Margaret Mead.

“This piece was not only fun but is really meaningful to the work they do and the community they are striving to create and build. It’s always my hope that my doodles can in some way help bring people together and build a stronger, more connected society and this one might have done just a little of that.”

Due to her love of the outdoors and connection with environmental education, she’d really like to work with places like the Chattanooga Zoo, Reflection Riding, Outdoor Chattanooga, the Creative Discovery Museum or other organizations focused on connecting people with nature.

You may also have seen her handy work on Cashew’s windows, in The Moxy, within the Moonlight Roller Lounge Mobile, or on the vibrant red wall at Cycle Bar Chatt. From hemp and hairdos to restaurants and rehearsal dinners, she can design any style signature to help you communicate any message.

“Creating custom work is so rewarding. I love being able to bring something unique especially if I get to learn something new in the process—like how to home brew beer,” she said when showing me the extremely detailed, expansive four-panel-and-more piece on the wall at The Brew Market and Beer Garden. Lauren can tackle any size project and is not limited to the one medium of chalk or just chalkboards either. She can utilize pen, acrylic paint or colored pencil and has created more permanent designs on wood, paper, glass, plastic, mirrors, pallets and doors.

One of her services, “Daily Specials for Chalkboards” can apply to businesses or individuals and range up to $60 which is more than reasonable for a custom art piece. When it comes to larger signs or murals, each job is as different as each customer so prices vary. She also offers chalkboard rentals if you request it along with your custom lettering which makes organizing your special event so much easier.

She frequently refers to her designs as “doodles” which does portray an imagery of ebb and flow however, the finished piece has such a structured look, the term “doodle” does not do them justice. Masterful in hand lettering and calligraphy and an avid reader, Lauren loves putting words to art like in her invites and envelopes for weddings, graduations, parties or just to make the everyday extraordinary. However, from aardvarks to landscapes, her skills expand beyond simple words.

“Portrait drawing with plain old pencils will forever be my first love but I don’t do them very often as lettering typically take precedence. I really enjoy drawing people’s hair, oddly enough,” she said as she discussed her goals for 2020. “Along with growing Chattanooga Chalk, I am hoping to teach a lettering workshop and finish an art print series I’ve been working on for a few years.” She also hopes to travel, climb in some beautiful places, sign up for a triathlon and learn new acrobatic tricks.

The eclectic energy Lauren’s art puts out is perfect for Chattanooga as it provides her ventures for both business and pleasure. Email Lauren at lytle.writer@gmail.com to have her create for you and definitely follow Chattanooga Chalk on social media to be inspired by her conceptual textuals.