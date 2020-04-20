Chattanooga Arts Industry In Danger

A rundown on where our arts venues now stand
On March 13, Mayor Andy Berke placed the City of Chattanooga under a civil emergency amid the COVID-19 outbreak, manifested in a shelter-in-place order until at least the end of April.
The Mayor is required to reissue these orders every seven days and continues to do so until it is deemed safe to lift this order. This means city parks and public spaces will remain closed, as are all “non-essential businesses.”
So what are Chattanooga’s arts organizations doing during this time when they are not enjoying expected ticket revenues? Here is a succinct list of what Chattanooga-based arts groups have cancelled, and when they think they might reopen.
ORGANIZATIONS CLOSED WITH NO SET OPEN DATE
Signal Mountain Playhouse
The Playhouse Board of Directors announced, “For the first time since the summer of 1972, there will be no Broadway blockbuster musical produced by the Signal Mountain troupe.”
Dalton Little Theatre
They have temporarily put all shows on hold, “doing our part to make everyone safe and healthier.”
Christian Family Theatre
They have cancelled all shows and summer camps in March, but hope to announce their next season in July. If the shelter-in-place order is not lifted by July, they will resume with auditions and rehearsals in later Fall. Until then, their leadership was displaced by the tornados; they are presently living out of a motel.
Back Alley Productions
They typically announce their new season in November/December, so they have paused their season mid-year due to the shelter-in-place order. Their plan is to see what May holds, and restart when the quarantine is lifted. Until then they are struggling.
The Colonnade
They have posted no specific note on their website, but there are no events on sale at this time.
Barking Legs Theater
The theater is hosting myriad virtual events, and a group of artists are currently transforming their facility. As for next year, they have put their season on hold until Spring or even Fall, 2021.
Chattanooga Film Festival
They have cancelled this year’s festival “for everyone’s health and safety,” and are working with their venue in order to reschedule.
Yellow Dragon Productions
They have postponed their Spring production, but still hope to perform it at a later date. Looking to announce a next season later in the summer or early Fall.
Tivoli Theatre
The Tivoli Theatre Foundation has posted that they have “no intention to move forward with holding events or gatherings that are not in line with the CDC guidelines and the Mayor’s recent Executive Orders”, though they are offering a “Stay-At-Home Film Series” during the interim.
The Hunter Museum of American Art
They are temporarily closed to the public and have cancelled or postponed all scheduled public programs “until further notice.”
Creative Discovery Museum
They will remain closed “indefinitely.” All programs, events and parties are cancelled until they reopen.
Hart Gallery
They have an upcoming virtual exhibition, are, “following the Mayor’s executive orders. Once the citywide stay at home order is lifted, we will restart our programming.”
Chattanooga Boys Choir
They have suspended all activities, including in-person rehearsals, performances, and Open Houses until further notice.
Chattanooga Ballet
They have cancelled all events, but next season is forthcoming.
Ballet Tennessee
They have suspended all classes and rehearsals until April 27. “There is a glimmer of light that we may get back to some sort of normal life in the not too distant future.” No 2020-2021 season has been announced.
Pop-Up Project
They are taking the month of April to reconsider Fall dates for a major project which was to open in mid-September.
Sculpture Fields
They will reopen when the shelter-in-place order is lifted.
ORGANIZATIONS CLOSED WITH BUT WITH FIRM DATES TO RE-OPEN
Chattanooga Theatre Centre
They have a goal of re-opening by June 1, 2020: “The Hollow” will run June 4-14, “Barefoot In The Park” June 5-21, “The Cat In The Hat”, “Dreamgirls”, and “Mamma Mia” will run in July and August.
CTC also expects to offer a “wide range” of Summer Academy programs for young people starting June 1. Though they have not announced the 2020-2021 season, though they are selling subscriptions online with the caveat, “Subscribe without knowing any of the shows.”
Ensemble Theatre Of Chattanooga
They have cancelled all productions until June 12, which is supposed to be the opening of “Bridges Of Madison County”. That said, they have not made a firm decision, complicated by the fact the company who controls all scripts and scores cannot ship rehearsal materials as they are not considered an “essential business”.
“It feels like the rest of 2020 might be a wash…even if we are allowed to start producing again (before a vaccine), social distancing and liabilities and audience behaviors are going to be on high alert. Our industry is sort of in danger right now.”
Chattanooga Symphony & Opera
They have cancelled the remainder of their 19-20 season, have announced their 2020-2021 season, and will be opening on September 24 with Beethoven’s “Emperor”.