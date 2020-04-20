Chattanooga Arts Industry In Danger

A rundown on where our arts venues now stand

On March 13, Mayor Andy Berke placed the City of Chattanooga under a civil emergency amid the COVID-19 outbreak, manifested in a shelter-in-place order until at least the end of April.

The Mayor is required to reissue these orders every seven days and continues to do so until it is deemed safe to lift this order. This means city parks and public spaces will remain closed, as are all “non-essential businesses.”

So what are Chattanooga’s arts organizations doing during this time when they are not enjoying expected ticket revenues? Here is a succinct list of what Chattanooga-based arts groups have cancelled, and when they think they might reopen.

ORGANIZATIONS CLOSED WITH NO SET OPEN DATE

Signal Mountain Playhouse

The Playhouse Board of Directors announced, “For the first time since the summer of 1972, there will be no Broadway blockbuster musical produced by the Signal Mountain troupe.”

Dalton Little Theatre

They have temporarily put all shows on hold, “doing our part to make everyone safe and healthier.”

Christian Family Theatre

They have cancelled all shows and summer camps in March, but hope to announce their next season in July. If the shelter-in-place order is not lifted by July, they will resume with auditions and rehearsals in later Fall. Until then, their leadership was displaced by the tornados; they are presently living out of a motel.

Back Alley Productions

They typically announce their new season in November/December, so they have paused their season mid-year due to the shelter-in-place order. Their plan is to see what May holds, and restart when the quarantine is lifted. Until then they are struggling.

The Colonnade

They have posted no specific note on their website, but there are no events on sale at this time.

Barking Legs Theater

The theater is hosting myriad virtual events, and a group of artists are currently transforming their facility. As for next year, they have put their season on hold until Spring or even Fall, 2021.

Chattanooga Film Festival

They have cancelled this year’s festival “for everyone’s health and safety,” and are working with their venue in order to reschedule.

Yellow Dragon Productions

They have postponed their Spring production, but still hope to perform it at a later date. Looking to announce a next season later in the summer or early Fall.

Tivoli Theatre

The Tivoli Theatre Foundation has posted that they have “no intention to move forward with holding events or gatherings that are not in line with the CDC guidelines and the Mayor’s recent Executive Orders”, though they are offering a “Stay-At-Home Film Series” during the interim.

The Hunter Museum of American Art

They are temporarily closed to the public and have cancelled or postponed all scheduled public programs “until further notice.”

Creative Discovery Museum

They will remain closed “indefinitely.” All programs, events and parties are cancelled until they reopen.

Hart Gallery

They have an upcoming virtual exhibition, are, “following the Mayor’s executive orders. Once the citywide stay at home order is lifted, we will restart our programming.”

Chattanooga Boys Choir

They have suspended all activities, including in-person rehearsals, performances, and Open Houses until further notice.

Chattanooga Ballet

They have cancelled all events, but next season is forthcoming.

Ballet Tennessee

They have suspended all classes and rehearsals until April 27. “There is a glimmer of light that we may get back to some sort of normal life in the not too distant future.” No 2020-2021 season has been announced.

Pop-Up Project

They are taking the month of April to reconsider Fall dates for a major project which was to open in mid-September.