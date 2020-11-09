Chattanooga Ballet Partners With WTCI To Bring The Nutcracker To Virtual Life

Due to the pandemic, The Chattanooga Ballet was forced to cancel all live performances of The Nutcracker at The Tivoli Theatre for the 2020 season. However, fans will not miss out on this holiday tradition because Chattanooga Ballet has partnered with WTCI Chattanooga to broadcast The Nutcracker throughout the month of December on the following days/times:

Saturday, December 19 at 7 pm

Sunday, December 20 at 3:30 pm

Thursday, December 24 at 9 pm

Thursday, December 24 at midnight

Friday, December 25 at 4:30 pm

“It was critical to Chattanooga Ballet that we find a way to deliver this holiday tradition to the community,” said John Farrimond, Executive Director. “WTCI, particularly under their new CEO, Bob Culkeen, has been an outstanding partner in this effort.”

“What would the holidays be without Clara, Drosselmeyer, the Mouse King, and the Sugar Plum Fairy?” Mr. Culkeen noted. “PBS is America's largest stage, and WTCI is proud to bring this locally-produced production of The Nutcracker to homes across the Tennessee Valley in partnership with Chattanooga Ballet.”

Rather that simply setting up cameras in front of a stage and taping the live show, Chattanooga Ballet’s Artistic Director, Brian McSween, has conceived an approach that showcases Chattanooga through location shoots at the Lookout Mountain Club, Sculpture Fields, Hunter Museum, Chattanooga Choo Choo, Wildflowers Tea Shop & Apothecary, The Hot Chocolatier, the lobby of the Tivoli Theatre and more.

Mr. McSween spoke to the spirit of the project. “We believe this year’s Nutcracker will be a beautiful opportunity to recapture some of the wonder, joy and hope that has been hard to come by this year. Chattanooga Ballet is excited to share these gifts through the inspiring artistry of our company and school dancers."

With no income from ticket sales, Chattanooga Ballet will raise funds needed for production and broadcast costs through corporate sponsorships and private donations. Lead sponsors currently include ArtsBuild, The Lyndhurst Foundation, First Horizon Bank, Southeastern Trust, BB&T/SunTrust – now Truist Bank, Double Cola, and Morning Pointe. Additional sponsors will be announced soon.

