Chattanooga Theatre Centre Announces Their 2020-2021 Season Lineup

Chattanooga Theatre Centre Announces 2020-2021 Season

A Tony Award-winning musical about a high-spirited governess from an Austrian convent will open the season and a farcical mash-up of 16th century Shakespeare and 21st century Broadway will close it as the Chattanooga Theatre Centre announces its 2020-2021 season.

From Jane Austen to August Wilson, from Disney to Rodgers & Hammerstein, musical crowd-pleasers will be complemented by happy comedies, stirring dramas, and enchanting youth productions as the community theatre, founded in 1923, enters its 97th season.

Here’s a look at the season:

The Sound of Music (September 24-October 11, 2020): This inspirational musical, the final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein, follows an ebullient postulate who serves as governess to the seven children of the imperious Captain Von Trapp, bringing music and joy to the household. But as the forces of Nazism take hold of Austria, Maria and the Von Trapp family must make a life-altering decision. Featuring a trove of cherished songs, including "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," "My Favorite Things," "Do Re Mi," and the title number, This exhilarating musical has won the hearts of audiences worldwide, earning five Tony Awards and five Oscars. (Appropriate for all ages)

The Witches (October 27-November 8, 2020): Witches absolutely detest children. To a witch, a child smells like dog droppings. And now the Grand High Witch is planning to get rid of every child in England. Can anybody stop them? A boy and his grandmother aim to. But these witches are nothing like the ones who wear pointed hats and fly on broomsticks. They look very much like ordinary women, which helps their deception. This faithful stage adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic story continues to delight as one of the spookiest children’s books ever more than 30 years after it was published. (Appropriate for all ages)

The Santaland Diaries/Season’s Greetings (November 27-December 19, 2020): Humorist David Sedaris’ irreverent monologue of a would-be actor slaving as an elf in Macy’s department store is a wry, acerbic riff on the commercialization of the season. At first the job is simply humiliating, but then another Santa is ushered into the workshop, one who is different from the lecherous and drunken ones with whom he has had to work. This Santa actually seems to care about the children, startling our hero into an uncharacteristic moment of goodwill, just before his employment runs out. Presented with another monologue, “Season’s Greetings,” a funny, touching—and twisted—take on the season. (Appropriate for mature audiences)

Little Women: The Musical (December 11, 2020-January 3, 2021): This timeless, captivating story is brought to life in this glorious musical filled with personal discovery, heartache, hope, and everlasting love. Based on Louisa May Alcott's beloved book, this uplifting stage adaptation follows the adventures of sisters Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March. Jo is trying to sell her stories for publication, but the publishers are not interested. Her friend, Professor Bhaer, tells her that she has to do better and write more from herself. Begrudgingly taking this advice, Jo weaves the story of herself and her sisters and their experience growing up in Civil War America in this autobiographical nod to Alcott’s own life. (Appropriate for all ages)

Pride & Prejudice (January 29-February 14, 2021): This isn’t your grandmother’s Jane Austen. Bold, surprising, boisterous, and timely, this stage adaptation for a new era explores the absurdities and thrills of finding your perfect—or imperfect—match in life. The outspoken Lizzy Bennet is determined to never marry, despite mounting pressure from society. But can she resist love, especially when that vaguely handsome, mildly amusing, and impossibly aggravating Mr. Darcy keeps popping up at every turn? Because what turns us into greater fools than the high-stakes game of love? Austen’s novel gets a deliciously antic sensibility. (Appropriate for all ages)