Chattanooga Theatre Centre Announces Summer Academy For Students

After a spring hunkered down in isolation, the Chattanooga Theatre Centre will help families kick their kids' summer into high gear with the 2020 Summer Academy, offered July 6 through August 7 in an abbreviated format with strict protocols to ensure a safe environment.

The CTC’s Summer Academy, which traditionally is a two-month program with capacity classes, is set for a limited run of five weeks with half-day sessions only in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Classes will be limited to 10 students, with no interaction between classes.

Sessions, typically offered to K-12, will be available to students in grades 4-12 only to ensure compliance with physical distancing.

The first sessions begin July 6, with separate offerings for grades 4-6 and grades 7-12. Other sessions begin July 13, July 27, and August 3.

A slate of 14 classes includes Acting the Script, Acting Fundamentals, Play Writing, Practice to Performance, The Play's the Thing, Movement for Actors, Theatre Games, Acting Shakespeare, and Acting Through the Ages.

Each class’s curriculum lays a foundation and provides opportunities for students to learn and grow in the theatre arts.

To ensure the health and safety of students and staff, the CTC has adopted the following procedures:

Temperatures will be checked by a no-contact thermometer before students and staff enter the building. Sick students and staff will not be allowed in the building.

Students and staff are required to wear face coverings at all times in the building.

Students and staff are expected to wash and sanitize their hands at regular intervals. Hand sanitizing stations have been placed throughout the building.

Students and staff are required to adhere to social distancing practices in and outside of classes.

Activities will be confined to certain locations in the building, and there will be limited access to other spaces within the building.

Parents or guardians will remain outside when dropping off and picking up their students.

The building will be closed between 12 noon and 1:00 p.m. each day for deep cleaning.

Admission to the Summer Academy is by reservation only. Because schedules may be subject to change, advance reservations are required but fee payments will not be due until the first day of class.

The CTC closed its doors March 13 following the initial outbreak of the coronavirus, and the Summer Academy represents Phase 1 of the theatre’s reopening. Phase 2 is still under development.

For details about Summer Academy curriculum, grade levels, hours, and fees, visit TheatreCentre.com/learn/summer-academy.