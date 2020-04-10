Chattanooga Theatre Centre Plans To Reopen In June

A Message from CTC Board President Mitch Collins

At the Chattanooga Theatre Centre, our mission is to enrich the cultural, intellectual, and emotional development of people of all ages through high-quality theatrical experiences and creating opportunities to engage in them.

Since theatre brings people together for shared experiences, COVID-19, in some respects, has become the antithesis of theatre and in opposition to our core purpose. Know that our intention is to honor our commitments to our audiences and our artists, and that we look forward to resuming production as soon as it is responsible and ethical to do so, with a goal of opening by June 1, 2020.

Our new date to open “The Hollow” is June 4 for a two-week run through June 14, and our new date to open “Barefoot in the Park” is June 5 for a three-week run through June 21. To allow for continued social distancing, we will limit attendance at performances of “The Hollow” to 175 general admission tickets per show and “Barefoot in the Park” to 75 general admission tickets per show. We will honor all current ticket holders.

Be on the lookout for updates on our modified audition procedures for our July and August productions of “Cat in the Hat,” “Dreamgirls,” and “Mamma Mia.” We will post those procedures to our website and Facebook page when available.

Education Director Chuck Tuttle has been hard at work creating a wide range of programs for our Summer Academy, and we look forward to sharing the details soon.

I am so excited to let you know about our upcoming 2020-2021 season announcement during the week of April 13. We are planning a week of interactive fun as we reveal the season, so visit our Facebook page next week to be a part of the activities.

Lastly, we are in unprecedented times and though there is uncertainty, there are also the shared experiences and joy of theatre. We cannot wait until we can greet you at the door and start bringing you the high-quality theatrical productions you have come to expect from the Chattanooga Theatre Centre.