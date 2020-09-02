Chattanooga Theatre Centre Returns To The Stage With A Fall Series Of Three Shows

The Chattanooga Theatre Centre is reinventing what the live theatre experience looks like as we move forward with an abbreviated season of three live productions—two that reflect social issues at the forefront of the national consciousness—coming to our stage this fall.

After closing our doors over five months ago, we're excited to announce a lineup of three plays with small casts that can be performed with social distancing on stage for our actors’ safety. And, with a set of rigorous safety protocols in place for our audiences—including limiting capacity to 30 percent, we're confident in our ability to provide an enjoyable theatre experience while ensuring the safest possible environment.

“This return to live theatre is what we’ve been looking forward to, but in a new reality where safety is as inherent to the theatre experience as the action on the stage,” says CTC executive director Rodney Van Valkenburg. “Our patrons can be confident in the safety protocols we have put in place so they can focus on what’s important—simply having a good time.”

Our 2020-2021 season, which was set to open in September, has been postponed to 2021-2022. Unlike that lineup, this new series includes no musicals, as singing puts actors at greater risk of exposure. Instead, we will present three non-musical plays that will mark a return to production for the first time since we shut down in March.

“We feel compelled to tell stories again,” Rodney says. “Theatre is a path through challenging times, and its absence amplifies the fears that we’re all experiencing. We expect this return to live theatre will be very meaningful to our audiences.”

The series opens with HAVING OUR SAY: THE DELANY SISTERS’ FIRST 100 YEARS, a heartwarming, two-person play by Emily Mann adapted from a bestselling book that reveals the oral history of two African-American civil rights pioneers who were born in the late 19th century.

Sometimes amusing, sometimes thought-provoking but always charming, the story of the Delany sisters begins in Reconstruction and progresses through the rise of Jim Crow, two world wars, the triumphs of Black culture during the Harlem Renaissance, the civil and women’s rights movements, up to the present.

“When we contemplated when and how we would reopen our doors, we wanted a story that demanded to be told,” Rodney says. “HAVING OUR SAY is that story. It’s exceedingly timely given the current national reckoning with how we see race. It’s a guide through this critical moment in American life.”

HAVING OUR SAY, directed by Ricardo Morris, opens September 25 and runs through October 11.

Next up is Kenneth Lonergan’s acclaimed Broadway hit LOBBY HERO, a blend of comedy, drama, and romance that follows a luckless young security guard who is drawn into a murder investigation. As his exacting supervisor is called to bear witness against his troubled brother, and a rookie cop finds she must stand up to her seasoned partner, truth becomes elusive and justice proves costly. References to sexism, racism, and police abuse of authority are especially timely.

LOBBY HERO, directed by Scott Dunlap, opens November 6 and runs through November 22.

Finishing off the series is IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY by Joe Landry. Frank Capra’s beloved holiday classic film is adapted for the stage as a 1940’s radio broadcast, with an ensemble cast of five playing a few dozen characters to tell the story of the idealistic George Bailey. It’s a fresh and inventive way of reconnecting with a classic story of love and redemption.

IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE, directed by Chuck Tuttle, opens December 4 and runs through December 20.