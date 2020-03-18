Chattanooga’s Renaissance Man

Charles Patterson leads the way toward a more diverse, professional theatre scene

One night, years ago, firefighter Charles Patterson found himself trapped in a building in St. Elmo which was fully engulfed in flames. His oxygen tank snagged on a railing and he inadvertently got separated from his partner. Stuck, surrounded by flames, Charles had nothing but the hose in his hand. Yet he walked out alive.

When he tells this story, he is solemn and serious; the word he uses most to describe this terrible night is “blessed”. Which, it turns out, is the perfect word to describe Charles, once you get to know him.

Patterson, 56, is a native Chattanoogan, a retired Captain in the fire department, and a married father of three children. He is also an artist. And not just any artist. He is a producer, playwright, actor, and director, both on stage and in film, and the most active advocate of African American theatre workers in Chattanooga.

Charles got his education at Chattanooga State and Texas A & M University, then started developing his innate creative interests. To be clear, Charles had no formal training in the arts but he does have a remarkable self-education. Much of his early acting work connected with the church, with such influential directors such as Pearl Lindsey, Leroy Henderson, and LaFrederick Thirkill. Then after a period of discovery, Charles started leaning toward directing and producing and in about 2005, he founded Charles Patterson Productions (CPP).

The stories Patterson associates himself with also seem to be blessed; spirituality is an important theme at CPP. Though the majority of his work is with artists of color, he chafes at the term “black theatre. “It’s not about race—it’s about universality.”

He is drawn to topics that are not unique to the black community like the nature of faith, life choices, justice, breaking patterns, personal responsibility, the nature of community, and the complexities of family life.

Who are the Chattanooga-based directors whom Charles admires most? Ricardo Morris, Shane Morrow, Sadiqua Iman, Brandalyn Shropshire, Rex and Sherry Knowles, Veatrice Conley, Lawrence Sneed, Rose Awotula Kehinde, and LaKeysha Yovette Nolan.

“Where are the actors of color?” I have heard countless times. I asked Charles to name a few whom he considers to be the finest in the community. His list is impressive: Shelia Wofford, E’tienne Easley, Brandalyn Shropshire, Tresha MsLOL Rutledge, Rose Awotula Kehinde, Ikeko Bass, Rosina Bell, LaAnders Burns, Pamella Clark, Helen Cox, Marquis Creech, Veronique Davenport, Carmyn Eady, William Elston, Travis Johnson, Lawrence Sneed, Ternae Jordan, Jr., Stephanie Love, LaKeysha Yovette Nolan, Gloria Pogue, Lamar Flint, Kimberly Reynolds, DaResha Rice, Kevin Hayes, Darius Robinson, Donel Solomon, Rauelle Kelly, DeVon Cooper, Mateo Tibbs, Shawanna Kendrick, DeArmond Toney, Karen McReynolds, Antonio Sanderfer, Patricia Starks, Howard Brown and Ayanna Yancey.

“I would put Chattanooga actors up against talent anywhere. That’s the talent I believe in.” Clearly, he is proud of the performers who populate CPP, many of whom he has scouted himself. Charles directs “like a football coach” as he enjoys developing actors, and is quick to pull out his phone to show a myriad of pictures from years of work, like a beaming parent.

“Charles is dedicated to the arts and is passionate about the work,” says area actress E’tienne Easley. “He’s passionate about the artists that are willing to do the work.”

It should also be noted that Patterson self-produces and does not raise any extra money to fund CPP. And there’s another thing that separates Patterson from all other Chattanooga playmakers; Charles pays his performers for their hard work, time, and commitment.

“If I didn’t pay, I wouldn’t get the same response to auditions and I would not get the same talent,” says Patterson. “Other theatres pay directors and designers, why not the actors? I’ve heard actors say, ‘I’ve done enough free theatre, now I am ready to be compensated.’”

And though there are two other theatre companies in town who offer what might modestly be called honoraria, Patterson pays stipends between $300 and $1,500 per person according to each person’s role (a sum that one local Executive Director advised him was “too much”). And if his rehearsal photos are any indication, he feeds his casts VERY well too.

Next up for Charles is two films (“ColorBlind” and “DarkCharmer”) as well as a new play which he is writing/directing. “Charles Patterson is a shining example of the Modern Renaissance Man,” says local actress Karen McReynolds. “Chattanooga is lucky to have him.”