Color, Painting, And The Art Of Divisionism

Brianna Bass weaves paint like a work of fabric art

A stunning new collection of paintings by Brianna Bass is on display at the LIT Gallery in St. Elmo until the end of the month.

Her constant development of style and experimentation with color has caused these pieces to represent a departure from her previous approaches to painting (she is well known for her nearly photo-realistic still lifes, word compositions, and non-objective forms).

In addition to being non-objective, most of them are also non-descriptive—any formal content has been replaced with smooth fades of color and layered patterns of brush strokes.

Due to these subtle hue and value changes, these intricate pointillist works are best viewed in person. Bass’s paintings have a fabric-like quality; a flow, a weaving that has evolved throughout her life as an artist.

“There is something about crocheting, where you just go one loop at a time, and build something else from it,” she explains. “It is the same thing with the paintings—I make one mark at a time. On one of them, I started with a grey, made a few marks, mixed a little bit of white in, made a few more marks, and repeated.”

One can see this process being employed throughout the works. Lines of chromatic dots cross one of the paintings, evidence of where she gradually mixed the colors, making one mark with each new hue. The paintings have a meditative quality, and a sense of unconscious discipline.

“When I start a layer, I tap out mentally,” she says. “I make a decision, I start, and then I don’t think of it. There is something interesting about being able to remove myself from the process mentally.”

In another one of the pieces, a cross gradient fades into a third color. She mixes red to yellow, and each of those colors fades into blue. These triad gradients take a long time to paint, because they require a lot of mixing.

Though images of the work are impressive, the delicate color changes don’t show up in digital photographs, because of the camera’s color correction.

Bass achieves these gradual color fades with a restricted palette of acrylics. She only uses cadmium red, cadmium yellow, viridian hue, ultramarine, white, and black. She found that starting with three primaries and one secondary works best, giving her the most freedom.

“If you were to put a light purple, and a dark orange, and a teal in front of me, it would not compute—I wouldn’t know what to make out of it,” Brianna says. “But when I start with primary colors, it is easier to map it out, and get exactly what I want.”

She believes that there is something essential about using the primary colors. “I used to avoid them like the plague in college, thinking that is was a cop-out or a sign of weakness to use color straight out of a tube—but now I feel like there is something jarring about them, because you don’t ever see them in nature. There is something very plastic about that, that rejects comfort.”

Unlike her spot-on still life paintings, Bass’s color field paintings are distinctly inorganic. In her study of Pointillism, she discovered a branch of the school known as Divisionism. These artists used undiluted colors next to each other on a picture plane, so that the eye is forced to mix them.

This was a result of scientific studies of white that were happening at the time. They discovered that when paint is mixed together, it has a reductive effect on the perceived color.

When one mixes all of the paint colors together, there is a loss of luminosity—but when all of the colors of light are combined, the eye sees white. The Divisionist artists applied this by abstaining from mixing colors, to get a maximally luminous surface.

This concept is clearly demonstrated by Bass’s paintings—they almost seem to jump off of the wall, their colors dancing and shimmering. They were influenced by the Hunter School, a painting movement that originated at The Hunter College from instructors like Sanford Wurmfield and Gabrielle Evertz (Brianna’s color theory teacher went to school there). These artists are interested in gradients, and chromatic progressions interspersed with color progressions.

Like Evertz, Bass believes that color is the most elusive of the visual elements. Exploring the relativity of color, she states that “Lines and forms tend to move, but colors can be completely pushed out of reality by whatever is around them.”

Her paintings are all steps in a progression—she continues to push a sense of scale, color, shape, and direction, to undermine a visual hierarchy.