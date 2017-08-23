Combining Classic Fashion And Collage

Lisa Michele Norris takes classic fashion looks from the '40s, '50s and '60s and brings them to new artistic life

Chattanooga’s Lisa Michele Norris has created a line of fashion-savvy collages that are challenging the medium, and gaining national popularity. All of her fine collages are based on vintage clothing designs. For inspiration, she looks at old ads in magazines from the 40’s, 50’s, and 60’s, and references patterns from companies like McCall’s, Simplicity, and Butterick.

She could give a lesson in fashion, telling us, “Lots of designs are coming back. Things from the ‘40s are really popular right now, like cut-outs in dresses that show the stomach or back. The long dress with a triangle cut-out is coming back around, along with rompers and jump suits.”

A lifetime artist, Lisa tells us, “I have always made art, and I have always had the desire to make a living at it, so all of the paths I’ve chosen, and decisions I’ve made over most of my adult life have been based on trying to make that happen.”

She went to art school at Parsons School of Design, where she was determined to find her “blackboard”—her consistent style. She started out by selecting old fashion illustrations, and was inspired by reading her great-grandfather’s journal.

Lisa’s great-grandfather, T.C. Thompson, was the mayor of Chattanooga for years. He was a neat man who wrote in journals, and kept a lot of records of growing up during the reconstruction.

“He had an interesting perspective about women’s clothing,” she remembers. “He was born during the Civil War, and he thought it was sad that his mother and her friends had to share a bereavement dress. Women had to wear black when somebody died, and so many people were dying in the Civil War in the south that they had to pass a dress around because there wasn’t enough fabric. He thought that was pathetic.”

She continues, “I have always cut and pasted and drawn, and it just made sense for me to use dress patterns as collage material—I thought it would be funny to make images of dresses out of the instructions of how to sew a dress.”

Her fine collages start out with a pencil drawing, sometimes on wallpaper or floral print background. She begins to build the image, constructing it with paper, using the lines of the directions on the instructions. “I like the shapes, I like drawing, I like building it, making it come to life with paper.”

Dress pattern paper has all kinds of lines and instructions and writing on it. Lisa uses these to render her images. “When I get the paper wet with the glue, I can curve it and make it do what I want it to do—I don’t have to wait to find the right shape,” she elaborates. “It changes color when you layer it, giving it the feeling of fabric.”

Speaking about her thought process, she tells us, “Making art is a compulsion—I have to make things. I’m a very organized person, and I like the arrangement of objects, colors, and lines. I try to create something out of nothing that is pretty—I want to create something that looks alive, that relates to everybody, something nostalgic for a lot of people. In a way, it is a feminist take on how people are about clothing. Though I make images of men’s clothing, there is more weight to the women’s clothing. With all of the social pressure to be thin and pretty, I like to keep it fun, make it light and fluffy.”

In addition to her fine art, Lisa does custom framing, and makes handmade books. For her books, she uses a modified pamphlet stitch, focusing on simplicity. These blank books are well made with heavy weight paper, vintage fabrics and old wallpapers. They are available locally at Blue Skies on Frazier Ave.

Doing her own custom framing is a huge part of her presentation. When she’s not traveling, she works at Gannon Art Center in Brainerd. She collects old frames and uses them to accentuate her art, and also uses them to make custom shadowboxes for people.

Like many local professional artists, Lisa sells most of her art in other cities. She travels and does art festivals all over the country. She just got back from a festival in Sun Valley, Idaho, where Ernest Hemingway spent the last days of his life. Her next three shows are in Louisville, KY, Covington, LA, and Tuscaloosa, AL.

Find her work on Facebook at Made By One Girl, Instagram @acenlouise, or on Etsy at etsy.com/shop/madebyonegirl.