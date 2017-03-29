Creating Art From The Common Clay

Scenic City Clay Arts finds a new home downtown

Chattanooga’s foremost community pottery studio, Scenic City Clay Arts, is now open in its new location in the basement of the Arts Building downtown. The large new facility is hosting a variety of classes and workshops for all ages and skill levels, and they offer studio space for working ceramicists.

The studio began as a tiny public service from the City of Chattanooga—they started at Warner Park in a tiny little room with only six wheels. In 2007, the City moved them to Lookout Valley, where they were open for only nine hours a week.

When 2013’s new administration came in, the City de-funded their program. In response, a group of clay artists and potters got together, raised money, and rented the space from the city. They were there for four years before moving to their current location.

Through a grant from Benwood/Lyndhurst Foundation and ArtsBuild, SCCA has been granted use of the entire basement of the Arts Building for 18 months. After 13 months, ArtsBuild will evaluate their financial situation and decide whether or bit to give them a five-year lease.

The success of SCCA depends upon involvement from the community, and educational outreach. So far, things are looking good—they have already sold out two complete sets of classes. “It’s unbelievable the response we’ve had as far as classes,” says executive director David Chambers.

Right now, classes are being taught by some incredibly skilled professionals who are volunteering their time. Mark Issenberg is currently teaching a two-part vase throwing workshop, on how to make a large vase in two parts that looks like it was thrown in one piece. For the firing, some of the students are going to take their work up to Mark’s kiln at his studio in Rising Fawn. Mark is known for his wood fired pottery, so they are working on getting a wood fire group together.

As long as you’re taking classes, you don’t have to have a membership. You might only meet one night a week, but you can come in as many times as you want, because clay is all about practice.

SCCA offers two categories of classes: hand building and wheel throwing. They also have an open studio policy, for people who know what they’re doing. For this, a ceramicist can purchase a membership. They offer different types of memberships, which include discounts on workshops and studio sessions.

They have everything you need for clay, and will work to accommodate anyone’s individual needs. Some people work at home studios, and bring their work in to fire. They have a clay supply store, and if you buy your clay from them, firings are included in the cost.

They maintain a large selection of glazes, with over 20 varieties to choose from. Their newly opened gallery is open whenever the studio is open, and exhibits the whole gamut of work that is produced.

In addition to their classes and workshops, the studio will see a summer camp for kids, and an educational program aimed at homeless/disabled citizens. They are partnering with the Hart Gallery, and working on outreach to the community kitchen and Patton Towers.

Working with clay can be incredibly therapeutic. In the future, David wants to work with veterans who have PTSD. “Pottery is a very soothing thing to do. You get on the wheel, and just forget about the world.” In 1996, he fought a battle with cancer. After recovering, he discovered clay and graduated from UTC’s Ceramics Department.

Since UTC closed their Ceramics Department three years ago, SCCA is offering special rates for UTC students. They are also working towards getting adjunct professor status for their instructors, so that art education students can take clay classes with them.

SCCA’s goal is to promote the art of clay through education and practice. David tells us, “Without practice, you can’t really do anything in clay. It’s all about muscle memory. Learning the wheel, you might throw 1000 pots before you get one that you really like.”

He explains, “You don’t need to be an artist to make pottery. In the beginning, it’s all about the craft: how to make it, and how to make it well. Once you learn the process, you can do whatever you want with it. Like most art forms, you can never stop learning.”