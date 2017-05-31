Dancing With The Most Primeval Of Elements

Fire dancing is alive and well...hot in the Scenic City

People have been expressing their artistic selves in a multitude of ways over the years. Through visual art, music, dance, and a million other outlets, humans have found ways to release, connect, and communicate emotions with humanity. Creating art is a universal way to link with others globally, while bashing through language barriers, and connecting straight to people’s hearts.

The art form of fire performing includes fire dancing, eating, juggling, manipulating, and spinning; it has been snowballing into popularity over the last few years. The people involved in it have found out that it is a multifaceted artform that combines music, dance, and visual arts into one entity; plus, they get to play with fire. In its progression, the culture, and communities surrounding it have been growing with it.

The mechanisms, styles, and traditions that correlate with fire spinning are advancing at a rapid rate. With more people becoming entranced by this mystical power by the minute, it just makes sense for the likeminded to join forces to learn about new techniques, styles, and to unite to relish in something that they love to do, something that they are very passionate about.

Chattanooga has a powerful fire spinning community, and their makeup ranges from rogue solo performers, to groups that constantly practice, and unite at events to captivate audiences of all backgrounds and demographics.

Some of the devices that are being flipped, flung, and flailed are mesmerizing to the artists and overseers alike. With a seemingly endless amount of options, objects like the torch, fire poi, fire fans, fire hoop, fusion fire staff, fire dragon staff, and fire knife, all have their own flair, and require a great amount of focus and technique to conquer.

After talking to various people around Chattanooga, it has become clear that the local fire performers are in abundance. They are hidden amongst us during the day, yet they come out at night to demonstrate this beautiful artform that lights up the night sky, and gives them their artistic outlet.

It seems as if many of the individuals that are into fire performing are unaware that there are local groups that gather to practice and fire perform. Larger groups such as the Chattanooga Fire Cabaret, Dollies on Fire, and several other unnamed groups frequently gather locally help to strengthen the fire performing community.

The Chattanooga Fire Cabaret showed up in full force this year at the Uwe Boll all Night Stroll as part of the Chattanooga Film Festival, Chattacon, Nick Lutsko’s Symphonic Sideshow at St. Paddys on the Parkway, the Grownooga event at Mercy Junction, and many other private functions.

One example of many of the fire performing artists is Lucy Kelly, a local busker that performs all over town as a professional hooper and clown. She also is a fire performer that is a part of the Chattanooga Fire Cabaret, however, she often will represent the fire spinning community all by herself at large events.

She has recently performed as the sole fire performer at the Earth, Wind, and Solar Festival featuring the Squonk Opera, and the Maypop Festival. Lucy is magnificent with her fire performing capabilities, then typically at the end of her shows, she will eat the fire from her hoops and rings. It is an impressive display.

One may never know when the presence of the fire performing community will make a public appearance, however, it is certain when they are on scene, that they have the focus of every single person in attendance. Their wholeness and unity is unmistakable. They all watch and encourage each other, patiently waiting for their turn to demonstrate their individual flow and style. They light their apparatuses from each other’s flame, and when it is their turn, they step up and demonstrate art at its purest form. It is beautiful to watch.

While fire performers have festivals and gatherings all over the country, one of the Southeast’s largest annual fire performing festivals is the Flame Festival at Cherokee Farms in Lafayette, Georgia. This gives the fire performers an outlet to learn how to operate new devices, new techniques, and fire safety. It hosts multiple classes from beginner to advanced, and is the perfect place to network, and strengthen knowledge and skills.

The fire spinning community is ever growing, ever learning, and ever enchanting spectators. The aspect of danger mixed with art is a timeless wonder that will be explored for many years to come. These artists can be found in a wide variety of settings as they sporadically pop up on dance floors, festivals, and local events across the city, and it is fascinating.

Do not miss your opportunity to support, join, or spectate in the wizardry that is the Chattanooga fire performing community; it is spectacular.