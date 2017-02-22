Eleven Different Artists, One Unifying Collective

Artists On The Loose gather together on the Southside

For almost a year, a remarkable artist collective has been bringing new life to the South Side. Artists on the Loose is a group of eleven independent artists who share a studio and exhibition space, and lots of good times.

It is not a co-op, not a gallery, and not a business, but simply a group of artists who share space; an artist colony. The idea was conceived by Virginia Webb, who was joined by the other three founding members, Ellen Franklin, Maddin Corey, and Janis Wilkey, in April of 2016. Since then, the group has grown as more artists are invited.

Artists on the Loose is delightful for the members, as Virginia tells us, “We have a really good time. We support each other, teach each other, and share an authentic passion. We’re just loose about it. We don’t have any rules; we just enjoy sharing the space and having shows.”

Though the artists that comprise the group hail from a variety of backgrounds, they find common ground in their space at 1401 Williams Street (the previous home of Gallery 1401).

Jim Aplin is a famous portrait painter who now also paints landscapes. His portraits have been featured in American Artist and International Artist magazines, and his illustrations have appeared in Smithsonian, Fortune, and on ABC and NBC News.

Maddin Corey paints exquisite portraits, still lifes, and landscapes. She tells us, “The beauty of being part of The Artists on the Loose is that we are a group that respects the individual, but we are also available to each other for critique and mentoring. There are no secrets in art—the techniques and color formulas are centuries old—the artists in this group are always ready to make suggestions and encourage.”

Ann Currey is a master of plein air landscapes. She is an associate member of Women Painters of the Southeast, Oil Painters of America and American Women Artists. Her work is displayed at the Plum Nelly Shop, and at Stonehenge Gallery in Montgomery, Alabama.

Ellen Franklin works in numerous mediums, including oil, encaustic, water color, acrylic, and pastels. “I enjoy the entire process of each painting, usually beginning with a scene composed through the camera lens. Whether it is the mountains of Tennessee or the rugged coast of Maine, I strive to express in my paintings what it is that attracted my eye to the scene.”

Bill Johnson is a fine heirloom furniture maker. For 60 years, he has relied on time-honored techniques to build unique furniture from unusual woods with striking grain patterns and colors. He continues that tradition today, focusing on a wood’s natural beauty to enhance his tables, chests, boxes and chairs.

Cindy Procious is recognized for her highly detailed still life paintings. “Since joining Artists on the Loose, I’ve really enjoyed painting in company during our Loose Fridays. That weekly camaraderie is swiftly becoming an essential part of my work schedule.”

Terry Rafferty’s chosen subject is the narrative still life. “Artists on the Loose is a great community. We have no rules and no one is in charge, yet it works and is tremendously fun! We share our space not only with each other, but with the public—we love having people come watch us work!”

David Salerno is a member of several national oil painting organizations, including the Oil Painters of America, the American Impressionist Society, the Portrait Society, and the National Oil and Acrylic Painters’ Society (NOAPS). He is also an instructor at the Townsend Atelier.

His wife, Leah Salerno, enjoys various approaches to oil painting. Her style is representational, often employing the palette knife to create more texture in her paintings. “Art offers me new vision. It is the fulfillment of a dream I didn’t realize was possible.”

Virginia Webb is a fine art photographer who has worked internationally. Her photographs are held in numerous collections including the the Foreign Ministry of China, The Government of Pakistan, the Lyndhurst Foundation, United Way and Wilson Air Corporation, and Hefferlin & Kronenberg Architects.

Janis Wilkey has been a full time painter since 1999. She has been working mostly in oils, outdoors and in the studio, painting landscapes, still lifes, portraits and figures. She also paints murals, decorative work, and other commissioned pieces.

The group hosts a weekly “Loose Fridays” event at their space on Fridays from 10:30-2:30, and has a show opening at The Exum Gallery in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Friday, March 3 from 5 to 7 p.m. They are also hosting a book signing with Ron York from Nashville on March 11.

Find out more at artistsontheloose.com

Painting by Janis Wilkey, "Playing in the Creek"