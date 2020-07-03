Ensemble Theatre Explores Short Attention Spans With "10x10x10"

Ensemble Theatre of Chattanooga explores short attention spans with "10x10x10"

As we continue to navigate the uncertainty of when live theatre performances will resume and further even what the experience will look like, the Ensemble Theatre of Chattanooga is still plugging away creating content and trying to stay relevant.

“We are fortunate in having established ourselves as a legitimate theatre in Chattanooga, but we aren’t fortunate enough yet to have the solid financial foundation to survive this pandemic which is claiming so many indie theatre groups like ETC,” mentions Executive Director and Founder Garry Lee Posey.

“What we lack in resources, we make up for in creativity, passion and drive,” he adds. 10x10x10 will represent the sixth digital production ETC has attempted since having to cancel their production of Frozen by Bryony Lavery and the musical Bridges Of Madison County by Jason Robert Brown and Marsha Norman."

ETC inaugurated its digital theatre presence with readings of three Oscar Wilde plays in a series called Actors Gone Wilde, featuring actors from across the United States. They followed that up with a reading of a play called Days Of Possibilities by Rich Orloff.

ETC was part of a multi-theatre event wherein several groups performed a virtual reading of the same play which looks at the events surrounding the Vietnam War protests on the Oberlin College Campus. These readings took place on the 50th anniversary of the Kent State shootings. Following this timely play was a performance of several of Edgar Allen Poe’s short stories and poems called Nevermore.

As ETC Producing Team member Jamie Goodnight puts it, “Now we're producing our biggest, boldest virtual event yet! It's 10x10x10! 10 nights. 10 plays. 10-ish minutes. 10 PM. $10 flexpass. That's right, there are more 10s than we could even fit in the title!”

Starting July 10th at 10 p.m. ET catch a different short play from Ensemble Theatre of Chattanooga each and every night.

Garry adds, “We have fish, we have eyes (one of them private), we have an angry monkey, a couple of petulant children, fake news, and even sherbet piglets (google them). I’d say there is something for everyone.”

With 10x10x10, audience members have a wide range of options to help support the theatre. The best deal is the $10 Flex Pass which will allow an audience member the ability check in every evening for each of the ten minute plays. Descriptions of the plays will be posted on the company’s Facebook page. If you cannot make it to every night, then individual tickets for each night will be available for $5.

“We are really hoping that everyone will want to follow the 10 day festival from start to finish,” adds Jamie.

For ticket information visit their website at ensembletheatreofchattanooga.com