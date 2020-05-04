From Page To Screen: Casper Cox Searches For Hidden Rivers

A photographic discovery of what lies beneath the rivers of Southern Appalachia

Casper Cox tells a compelling story in his book "Snorkeling the Hidden Rivers of Southern Appalachia". Behind that narrative is the story of how a graphic artist, owner of Prizam Signs and Graphics, became an author, an underwater photographer, a guide for snorkeling trips in the Cherokee National Forest, and a passionate defender of water quality. The book is a companion piece to the film Hidden Rivers, produced by the Oregon company Freshwater Illustrated.

The film includes interviews with Casper, partly immersed in the fresh-water environments he loves to investigate. He refused to let the production crew interview him on film for three years before he finally agreed. He asked if they planned to depict him as the “hillbilly snorkeler,” or possibly the angry environmentalist demanding protection for freshwater habitats. Their reply was a simple yes to both of those. For the film makers, he symbolized the spirit of the rivers.

The film debuted in Chattanooga last spring at the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater, but the story of Casper and his book is less well known. Nearly every page of the book includes striking photographs by Casper and the two photographers of Hidden Rivers, as well as descriptions of the illustrated fauna. It also includes a map and directions to snorkeling sites on seven rivers and creeks. The final pages include brief articles on snorkeling equipment, snorkeling and photography tips, safety concerns, water quality, environmental concerns, and species diversity.

The journey that brought Casper to this accomplishment began on his family’s farm many years ago. He says that the first thing one wants to do after a hot summer day of farm work is to get in the creek for a swim. Years later, the love of water remained with him and he learned SCUBA diving on trips to the ocean. He was enthralled with the ocean life, but he found snorkeling gear less cumbersome and less expensive.

He realized he could enjoy snorkeling on the upper reaches of the Conasauga river in Cherokee National Forest. He encountered Jim Herrig, the now retired Aquatic Biologist for the Cherokee National Forest, on a snorkeling trip and began participating in guided trips down the river. He became so familiar with the river and its fauna that he took on leading trips for nine years.

Casper discovered John Quinn’s book, Our Native Fishes at the Chattanooga Public Library and soon became an active member of the North American Native Fishes Association (NANFA). He has published articles in their journal, American Currents, and organized their 1998 conference in Chattanooga.

He has since been snorkeling rivers throughout the southeast and photographed the fish and other aquatic life. He says he has made a lot of friends through this endeavor and numerous organizations have funded his book, which he designed and published. Wonder Press of Chattanooga will handle the third printing.

Casper’s commitment to water quality reaches beyond knowing and thinking about it to personal action to clean up the waters. He designed the logo for the thirtieth anniversary of the Tennessee River Rescue. His logo adorned 1000 T-shirts distributed to volunteers who collected trash from the banks of streams that feed the Tennessee River.

As other volunteers worked the streambanks, Casper led a team of snorkeling trash mongers who got in the clear stretches of North Chickamauga Creek. They collected trash in the creek into mesh bags and removed it from the creek.

Photos documenting their underwater efforts illustrated an article he wrote for American Currents, the official publication of the North American Native fishes Association, Other photos featured volunteers surrounding his company truck, piled high with collected trash. He also included colorful photos of native fishes of the creek, Blueside Darters, Logperch, and a Rainbow Darter.