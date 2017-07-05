Going “Offline” With A Pop-Up Exhibition

Ann Marie Miller curates an exciting new show at Love's Hall

An exciting new pop-up art show is happening next week at Love’s Hall, aka the headquarters of Relik. Entitled “Offline,” the event promises to be a showcase of cutting edge art and music from some of our region’s brightest young artists. The show is called Offline because the production of the work is done offline, though much of it is advertised online.

The advent of computers and the internet is having as profound of an effect upon the art world as the discovery of pigment, or the pursuit of abstraction. The introduction of this information technology has caused artists to be connected in a completely different way—connected not only with ideas and imagery, but also with each other.

In addition to this increased communication, it has become nearly impossible for many young artists to make work that isn’t influenced by digital media.It was with this in mind that the show’s curator, Ann Marie Miller, brought together a group of eight artists whose work is informed by digital media.

She explains her approach, telling us “The contemporary influences of LCD screens and social media can be found in the selected work regardless of medium,” says Miller. “I’ve been finding relationships between other artists and tying in this conscious connection that we all have through mediums that we’re seeing things through—finding how all of this art relates and is similar, and highlighting those relationships.”

The curators and organizers who put together art shows and events are a vital part of the art world. One could say that curating is itself an artform, like sculpting with found objects—by assembling and arranging a large amount of art, the curator crafts an experience that is as unique as an individual piece of artwork.

Offline will certainly be an example of this. The featured artists, Nathan Giordano, Mercedes Llanos, Brianna Bass, Mamie Bivin, Laura Little, Alecia Vera Buckles, Noah Kocher, and Shoey Russell, are all producing work specifically for the show, which will be happening from 7 to 10 p.m.

On display will be some of Nathan Giordano’s newest series of paintings, depicting modern musicians juxtaposed with classical art themes. The vibrant, colorful works are reminiscent of his other work, much of which has a visionary art aesthetic.

Mercedes Llanos usually paints her figurative works on a large scale, but for this show she has been making a series of tiny portraits from selfies that she found on Instagram. Her bold and confident renderings of the human figure are reminiscent of the stylized work of Klimt and Schiele.

Brianna Bass’s work has been progressing from tautly rendered still life to abstract field painting. Her newest collection of oil paintings are meditative explorations of pattern and color, some of them designed with digital media.Mamie Bivin’s paintings are a whimsical delight. Though she paints mostly from life, she has recently been experimenting with some abstractions.

The event will double as a going away party for Laura Little, who is moving to North Carolina for Graduate School. Her mixed media paintings and assemblages are celebrations of texture and process, all of them accompanied by strong concepts and ideas.

One can never predict what is next from Alecia Vera Buckles, a multi-disciplinarian who works with a variety of materials and styles. At Offline, she will be showing some brand new ceramic sculptures and balsa miniatures, along with paintings and illustrations.

Nashville based designer Noah Kocher’s recent works have been going in the direction of abstraction. His most recent collection is colorful and consistent, evoking the same zen as his previous figurative illustrations.

Atlanta-based designer Shoey Russell, one of the artists behind the Chattanooga Smokeouts brand, will be bringing a collection of his House Shoe’s, and some exclusive collaboration merchandise that he made with Scout from the Long Day video. Shoey will also be doing a DJ set during the event.

An innovative component of the Offline show is the offering of Artist Bags. These assorted gift bags will contain a mixture of work from the participating artists, including mini paintings, weavings, t-shirts, stickers, jewelry, and art objects. The bags are available in two sizes, “mini” and “mega,” and can be pre-ordered or purchased at the event.

The capacity for this event is small, so interested parties are encouraged to RSVP at facebook.com/offlinechattanooga

Artwork by Brianna Bass