Help Bring Episode Three Of Mars On The Air To Life

Back Alley Productions is bringing to life our very own "The Mars Theatre on the Air." Modeled after the Mercury Theatre of "War of the Worlds" fame, we will be producing radio shows to share with our local community while the theatre remains closed.

Our third episode is "Fourteen" A Comedy by Alice Gerstenberg. We are looking for actors to bring this story to life.

Auditions will be held via Zoom on Tuesday, June 2nd, from 6 to 8 p.m., or by video submission by Thursday, May 4th. Video submissions can be emailed to backalleyperformances@gmail.com with the subject line "14 Audition."

How do I audition?

It's very simple, and reminiscent of an in-person audition. The zoom address will be provided here on Facebook as well as our website a day or so before the audition time. You’ll provide you're owe monologue 1-2 minutes in length preferably comedic in nature.

You’ll be placed in what is known as a waiting room while another audition is going on. Once that audition is over you’ll be brought into the zoom room to audition for the director of the show. They will ask some questions that are typically on the audition form. And will answer any questions that you might have.

And that is it!

We are looking for actors for the roles of:

Narrator

Mrs. Horace Pringle, a woman of fashion

Elaine, a debutante and Mrs. Pringle's daughter

Dunham, the butler or maid

Synopsis: When Society Hostess Mrs. Pringle throws a dinner party she likes to think that she does it in style. Tonight's gathering is especially important because she has invited the most eligible bachelor in town and intends that he shall be impressed not only by Mrs. Pringle's status as a hostess but also by the charm and beauty of her only daughter, Elaine. So she has assembled the cream of society to sit down at a table for fourteen for a sparkling soiree.

But her plans are doomed from the start. Unfortunately one of the guests can't make it - and that means thirteen to sit down to dinner - a most inauspicious omen.

How can she replace him at the last moment? And when the weather causes another couple to cancel it looks as if the evening is set on a disastrous course. Mrs. Pringle makes some phone calls and the staff struggle to cope with an ever-fluctuating guest list.

Can she sustain her reputation? Will the gods smile favorably on Elaine's future?