Help Bring The Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy To Theatrical Life

Help Bring The Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy To Life

Back Alley Productions is bringing to life our very own "The Mars Theatre on the Air". Modeled after the Mercury Theatre of "War of the Worlds" fame, we will be producing radio shows to share with our local community while the theatre remains closed

Our second episode is "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy" by Douglas Adams. We are looking for local community actors to bring this story to life.

Auditions will be held via Zoom on Tuesday, May 12th, from 6 to 8 p.m., or by video submission by Thursday, May 14th.

Video submissions can be emailed to backalleyperformances@gmail.com with the subject line "HGG Auditions."

How do I audition?

It's very simple, and reminiscent of an in-person audition. The zoom address will be provided here on Facebook as well as our website a day or so before the audition time.

You’ll provide you're own monologue 1-2 minutes in length preferably comedic in nature. You’ll be placed in what is known as a waiting room while another audition is going on.

Once that audition is over you’ll be brought into the zoom room to audition for the director of the show. They will ask some questions that are typically on the audition form. And will answer any questions that you might have.

And that is it!

We are looking for a diverse group of actors to play:

Narrator

Arthur Dent

Mister Prosser

Ford Prefect

Barman

Lady Cynthia Fitzmilton

Vogon Captain

The Voice of the Hitchhikers Guide

Synopsis of The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy

Can our local hapless hero catch a break?! Meet Arthur Dent, your ordinary Englishman who would love nothing more than to slip out of his house for a quick drink at the pub. Unfortunately, it seems Mister Prosser of the local city council has other plans and our dear Mr.Dent's house is scheduled for demolition.

By a strange cosmic coincidence, it would seem the earth has also been scheduled for demolition by the bureaucratic arm of a galactic empire, The Vogons. A notoriously uptight, unpleasant, but efficient folk, who also have the most atrocious taste in poetry in the entire universe. Join us for a comically absurd trip through the cosmos!