In-Town Gallery Hosts Their 46th Holiday Show This Month

The seasons are changing and so is artwork at In-Town Gallery! It’s the 46th Holiday Show featuring the latest creations of ITG's fine artists and artisans--painters, photographers, jewelers, potters, fabric artists, sculptors and woodworkers.

From the serious and collectible to the whimsical and amusing, from wall sculpture to Christmas tree ornaments, paintings to earrings and fabric art you can wear, the artists at In-Town Gallery offer a wide variety of items perfect for the holiday season. Beginning November 4th, the show will be on display through November 30th.

This season In-Town Gallery has something for everyone on your holiday gift list. There are handmade tree ornaments, paintings that can redefine a room or beautifully crafted jewelry and fabric art to enhance your sense of style. Everything is created by local artists.

Of particular note in this show are the photographs by Spears McAllester taken on his February, 2020 trip to Antarctica. One of a very few photographers chosen for this once in a lifetime opportunity, McAllester made the most of his time there returning with a set of unique photographs depicting a world few of us will ever see first hand.

At this time of year jewelry is certainly a popular gift and Barbara Murnan, Eleanor Goodson and Carol Ott have many unique designs to delight the eye. Their work is carefully crafted from the finest materials and informed by an inspired sense of design.

The sculptures of Denise Bizot and Charlie Yowell can be fanciful and beautiful by turn, and the pottery creations of Laurie Graham, David Harris and Jonathan Clardy are art that you use everyday.

Bill Johnson and Roger Harvey work in wood, cutting, joining, turning and shaping it into heirloom pieces of furniture, bowls, boxes and lamps. The painters at In-Town Gallery are too numerous to mention individually but landscapes, abstracts, florals, figures and still-lifes hang in a dazzling range of styles.

In-Town Gallery is an artist co-op gallery run by a dynamic group of local artists. It offers a wide range of art and fine craft from area artists, including paintings in many media, natural dyed silk wearables, sculpture, pottery and creative wood items. Also featured are works in glass, metal, exquisite jewelry and fine art photography.

In-Town Gallery is located on the North Shore at 26A Frazier Avenue (423-267-9214) 11 - 5 PM Wednesday - Saturday and 1 PM - 5 PM Sunday. Visit us at www.intowngallery.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram!

