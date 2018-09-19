Kids Changing The World

“Newsies” brings real history to musical life

To many people (but certainly not you, the reader of this publication), newspapers may no longer be the primary source of obtaining news in this age of technology.

However, there was once a time when newspapers were so crucial to society that young boys had to deliver them, and it was this era that inspired the Disney musical, “Newsies,” which is going to be performed by the Chattanooga Theatre Centre beginning this Friday.

Disney’s “Newsies” is a 1992 film, written by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White, based on the Newsboys’ Strike of 1899 in New York City. The primary purpose of the strike was to increase wages for newspaper delivery boys, which inspired them to band together to rally for their pay. It was later adapted for the stage by playwright Harvey Fierstein, and the musical adaptation features music by composer Alan Menken and lyrics by Jack Feldman, in addition to a book.

The Chattaooga Theatre Centre’s performance of “Newsies” is led by guest director Katherine Tanner, from Sarasota, Fla. Tanner has an extensive amount of experience; she is an actress, singer, director, choreographer, writer, and more. Choreography is done by Andrew Parker, of the Chattanooga Ballet, and award-winning composer Michael Huseman is in charge of vocals. The show features a cast of 42, ranging in age from 10 to 50.

“What people often don’t realize is that [the strike] was started by a bunch of 12-year-old news kids; it was about children who were getting unfair wages on their papers, and they went up against [Joseph] Pulitzer, and they won,” said Tanner.

“What’s great is that not only is it a story about the underdog winning, but they did it in a great way. While it could have gone bad, this really highlights their struggles,” Tanner explained. “The newsies were orphans sometimes, or run out of homes, or had lost parents, and they didn’t have anyone but each other. So, to not only speak up for each other, but to speak up for themselves as equals was really what started the beginning of labor laws.”

The story of Disney’s “Newsies” focuses on Jack Kelly, who is played by Normand Caissie in his Theatre Centre debut. When Joseph Pulitzer, a prominent newspaper publisher, decides to increase the cost of papers, Kelly, who dreams of a better life, rallies other newsies to join him in fighting for fair wages.

While “Newsies” truly is the inspirational story of the underdog, the musical aspect of the show is definitely a force to be rivaled with. Tanner explained that she treated the three-month rehearsal process like the cast only had a month, in order for them to be as comfortable as possible with singing and dancing, in addition to their characters and lines, once they get on stage.

“I run a tight ship; I run things briskly. Not fast, but brisk. And I want [the cast] to be super comfortable by the time we open,” explained Tanner. “They shouldn’t have to struggle. I’m the type of director who wants my actors to be so comfortable with the knowledge of what they’re doing that they’re not nervous about ‘Am I going to be bringing this set piece on here?’ or the choreography.”

In addition, the musical numbers for the show, which include a tap dancing number, are very acrobatic, so Tanner has had to place a lot of emphasis on physically training the cast. The musical numbers really strive to embody the determination and optimism of the newsies to fight for their rights, and Tanner explained how important it’s been for the cast to know the numbers by heart.