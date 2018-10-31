Let's Go Gallery Hopping

Hit the roads for great art deals this Saturday

As the nickname Scenic City suggests, Chattanooga’s natural and architectural beauty inspires artists of all tricks and trades. Chattanooga houses a vivacious local art community, spanning modern interpretative arts, photography, sculpture and pottery, as well as good old representations of our beloved walking bridge.

Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke even began a “Visual Arts Appreciation Week” in 2014, which now culminates in the annual city-wide Gallery Hop to encourage Chattanooga residents to experience the art created right here in their own backyard.

This year, the Gallery Hop will take place this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. or 7 p.m., depending on the gallery or studio.

Originally conceived by Association for Visual Arts (AVA) a decade ago, the Gallery Hop has become a highly anticipated collective effort of artists, studios, and galleries to enhance the public art experience which Chattanooga works to build.

The Gallery Hop provides visitors with a unique opportunity to interact with artists in their own spaces, as well as to participate in hands-on events and take advantage of artist’s sales that they might not have otherwise been aware of.

In the past, the event has featured both indoor and outdoor experiences, including demonstrations from artists and musical performances by local bands—expanding the reach of the Gallery Hop from visual art into both audible and edible art.

Word on the street has it that some galleries (including but not limited to In-Town Gallery on Frazier Ave.) will have catered snacks from local eateries like Bela Lisboa, making this event an even bigger treat for those of us who believe in the art of a good snack.

As one of the participating artists, painter and muralist Miki Boni looks forward to inviting the public into her studio, talking about her process, answering questions, and even giving visitors the opportunity to win an art prize.

Boni has participated in the yearly art crawl for the past decade, watching it “evolve as a cooperative of artists and galleries who work together to open their doors” to the public.

This year, fans of Boni’s work (like her captivating “Nyx, Goddess of the Night” mural on McCallie) can expect to see more of her exciting and colorful style, as she displays her study of birds of prey in her “Raptors” series.

In addition to viewing and purchasing her art, visitors can also enter to win a poster from her “Figments” series. Miki Boni’s work will be featured both in her own studio on Southside, as well as at In-Town gallery in Northshore.

While some of the participating galleries are often open to the public like iGNIS (where you and your family can blow your own glass) or the Hart Gallery, other galleries that are typically appointment only or reserved for private eyes will be opening their doors to the average Jane, John, and Joe to wander in and explore.

Tempus Gallery even has the Gallery Hop hours printed on their window for the event, and will be housing works from artists like Shadow May, a sculpturist and instructor at Scenic City Clay Arts.

Beyond May’s ceramics, the collection also includes swirling glass pieces by Kerrick Johnson, abstract botanicals by Anna Carll, and a collection of other media by John Petrey, Peggy Petrey, and Amber Droste.The Hop reaches all the way from North Shore to Southside, clustering around Main Street but branching in all directions.

The farthest gallery from central downtown is Gannon Art Center on Brainerd Rd., but don’t let that little extra distance keep you from visiting not only their art gallery (which houses pieces like namesake Dorothy Gannon’s abstract paintings as well as work from other painters and media), but also their custom framing business for all the wonderful pieces you pick up (or win!) throughout the duration of the Hop.

For an added bit of joy for all ages, the Sculpture Fields will be hosting a high-flying event called Sculptures in the Sky at noon in conjunction with the Gallery Hop, in which 33 acres of sky will fill with kites of all shapes and sizes (but especially massive kites).

While there will be an abundance of giant, beautiful art kites, Sculptures in the Sky will also feature Rokkaku battle kites for those of you who prefer to watch kites fight rather than float.

Whether you get your art fix from pottery, stained glass, painting or abstract drawing, there is something exciting waiting for you and your loved ones at the 2018 Gallery Hop.