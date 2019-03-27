Lisa Denny Talks Rug Weaving & More

Discovering the spiritual in a utilitarian art

“Weaving is a very meditative art that takes bits of chaos and creates a calming effect.” Lisa Denny, a full-circle southern gal with a bachelor’s in studio art from the University of West Georgia, is taking her experience with rug design and elevating it to enhance walls with woven fibers.

She moved here in 2000 for a career in rug design and, after fourteen years at her dream job, her position was eliminated.

“It was a very emotional time but I am a firm believer that everything happens for a reason,” Lisa smiles as she alludes to the last few years that have provided so much growth for her both personally and professionally.

In 2014, she got a job working for Riviera, an Indian-based rug company which allowed her to grow her skill while working from home. At her previous rug design job, she was a master at weaving using a machine, but Riviera wanted her to get a more hands-on approach to rugs so they flew her to India for a life-changing trip.

“Weaving found me. In many ways it saved me. It got me through some tough times.”

She hashtagged her photos from that trip as “Eat, Pray, Rug” because it was such an overwhelming experience.

In 2014, she also bought her first little toy loom and started weaving artistically. Lisa points to the cute plastic, purple loom that rests against her much larger, more professional wooden loom in her studio.

After several years of working and crafting at home, she decided she needed “a place for the glitter to fall and a reason to put on pants.” Who can’t relate to that? So in 2017, she obtained a fourth floor studio at the Chattanooga Workspace with her longtime pal, Janet Campbell Bradley.

“Being around artists gave me inspiration to really make art again,” Denny explains. She was so motivated that she wanted to share her woven stories and encourage others to learn how to weave by joining in her workshops. Her beginner or intermediate weave workshops can be customized and host a maximum of eight people. There is a lot of one-on-one and although she says she could teach more, she prefers to keep it intimate.

The classes can be in her work space or yours and the pricing varies per size and project. Lisa says that the classes are great for social gatherings like a bridal party or for a group who may need to find healing in creativity, “someone who needs to slow down and weave all their worries and troubles into something uplifting.”

In her class, you work with a loom kit and a variety of yarn. You learn four stitches, then take your beautiful, one-of-a-kind crafted piece home. Her next class, “Cloud Weaving”, is on April 6th, hosted at The Chattery, which is also located in Chattanooga Workspace. You can take her class as well as check out some of her art that is available for purchase.

One of my favorites is her “Four Seasons”, an interactive piece where she allowed passersby to contribute a weave over the duration of a year. It has countless contributors with a single theme of togetherness. She will demo a similar concept on April 7th at the Hunter Museum for their family day.

“I don’t have a delicate nature,” she laughs as we talk about the different materials used in some of her designs. “I like stretching and pushing the medium towards the art world.”

For instance, she has used wool roving, paper clay, old t-shirts, satin, netting, big spikes from the former Estate of Confusion, sea shells, and refurbished canvas, some of these elements within the same piece. She has even dipped the weaved fabric into paint.

Lisa describes her work as having a more organic feel because she doesn’t really have a set plan for when she starts creating.

“I’m so feral since I’ve had a taste of working on my own,” she says with a laugh.

During her full-time job, she is required to execute rug patterns and therefore she enjoys the unplanned approach that helps blend her profession with more personal creativity.

“I get my inspiration from nature and most importantly, from the common experiences that bind us together as humans.”

You can revel in her woven works of art in Studio 4K at each First Friday, hosted by the Chattanooga Workspace. To find out more about her classes or to schedule a private workshop, check out lisadenneyartanddesign.com