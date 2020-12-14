Mars On The Air Radio Theatre Invites You To Audition For Dead On Arrival

Back Alley Productions invites you to audition for Dead on Arrival, our next installment of the "Mars on the Air" radio theatre. We're looking for a diverse group of voices to bring this production to life.

Auditions will be held online on Friday, Dec. 18 at 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Visit BAPshows.com/auditions for more information. Audition videos can also be submitted to backalleyperformances@gmail.com with the subject line: "Dead on Arrival audition from [Your name]".

"Dead on Arrival" details the downfall of Frank Bigelow, an ordinary guy working for a newspaper. When he's assigned the interview of a lifetime — Jack Nelson, famed actor turned politician — Frank heads to Philadelphia to meet Jack undercover at the Pavilion hotel.

Once there, Frank discovers the interview is timed alongside the end of a frantic sales conference. He makes a few connections, does some partying, then wakes up feeling different. Only then does he realize he's been poisoned.

Because there's no cure, Frank is faced with the unsettling challenge of solving his own murder as he races against time. But who did this to him? And why?

We’re looking for a diverse group of voices to bring this serial mystery to live on Spotify and iTunes. All rehearsals and recordings will be conducted online. Good internet and a functional microphone will be required for this production. Visit www.BAPshows.com for more information.

