Mars On The Air Radio Theatre Presents The Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy

The Mars On the Air radio theatre presents their second installment of Douglas Adams' absurd and hilarious Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy.

Our unlikely heroes have escaped earth and have found their way into the Heart of Gold! This one of a kind ship defies reality and probability allowing it to travel at unbelievable speeds!

Aboard this vessel is an array of daring crew members including Trillian, the master physicist, Zaphod the charismatic socialite, and a whole slew of sentient computers!

Will our heroes achieve the implausible or will they be just another pair of lost hitchhikers doomed to forever roam?

And if you missed the first installment, you can listen to it at bapshows.com/the-mars-theatre-on-air.html

Like this story? Click here to Subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!