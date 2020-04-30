Mars Theatre To Bring Classic Radio Theatre To Life

Back Alley Productions is bringing to life our very own "The Mars Theatre on the Air"

Modeled after the Mercury Theatre of "War of the Worlds" fame, Back Alley Production we will be producing radio shows to share with our local community while the theatre remains closed.

Our first episode is "Trifles", by Susan Glaspell. We are looking for local community actors to bring this story to life.

PLOT: John Wright has been strangled to death with a rope in his mega-creepy Midwestern farmhouse. The main suspect of the grizzly crime? His wife. As the County Attorney, Sheriff Peters, and a neighboring farmer named Mr. Hale investigate the house for clues, the real sleuths turn out to be Mrs. Hale and Mrs. Peters. Though the menfolk constantly make fun of the women for worrying about female things, like Mrs. Wright's unfinished quilt, it's the ladies' attention to "woman stuff" that allows them to crack the case.

We are looking for actors to play the roles of:

Mrs. Hale —this protagonist of Trifles is not to be trifled with. Mrs. Hale puts up with a daily onslaught of sexism. But unlike a lot of other women, this Midwestern farmwife doesn't take it lying down. Mrs. Hale isn't even afraid to go up against men with authority.

—this protagonist of Trifles is not to be trifled with. Mrs. Hale puts up with a daily onslaught of sexism. But unlike a lot of other women, this Midwestern farmwife doesn't take it lying down. Mrs. Hale isn't even afraid to go up against men with authority. Mrs. Peters -- Mrs. Hale's partner in crime, which might be kind of an unlikely role for a sheriff's wife. Of course, when we first meet Mrs. Peters we'd never guess she'd become Thelma to anyone's Louise.

-- Mrs. Hale's partner in crime, which might be kind of an unlikely role for a sheriff's wife. Of course, when we first meet Mrs. Peters we'd never guess she'd become Thelma to anyone's Louise. George Henderson- The county attorney, he has been called to investigate the murder of John Wright and will probably serve as the attorney for the prosecution in the event of a trial.

The county attorney, he has been called to investigate the murder of John Wright and will probably serve as the attorney for the prosecution in the event of a trial. Henry Peters- The local sheriff and husband of Mrs. Peters, he is at John Wright's house to examine the scene of the crime. Like Henderson, he gently teases the women about their interest in Mrs. Wright's quilt.

The local sheriff and husband of Mrs. Peters, he is at John Wright's house to examine the scene of the crime. Like Henderson, he gently teases the women about their interest in Mrs. Wright's quilt. Lewis Hale- neighboring farmer, he had entered the Wright farmhouse to ask John about acquiring a telephone, only to find a strangled man and a wife acting very bizarrely.

Auditions will be held via Zoom on Saturday, May 2, from 6 to 8 p.m., or by video submission by Monday, May 4. Video submissions can be emailed to backalleyperformances@gmail.com with the subject line "Trifles Auditions".