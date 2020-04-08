North Shore Debuts "Teddy Bear Hunt" For Children

Teddy Bears are appearing everywhere among shop windows on Frazier Avenue made empty by the Coronavirus. The North Shore Merchants are participating in an unusual Treasure Hunt. The stuffed animals are appearing in their windows to join the world in global "Teddy Bear Hunts" for children — uniting neighborhoods and giving children an exciting, social-distancing-safe scavenger hunt activity during lockdowns.

The hunts are inspired by Michael Rosen’s 1989 children’s book "We’re Going on a Bear Hunt," which opens with the lines, "We’re going on a bear hunt/We’re going to catch a big one/What a beautiful day!/We’re not scared.” Playdates might be on hold, but seeking out the stuffed animals through neighborhood walks or drive-by's is the new bearable activity.

Here’s a peek at the Teddy Bears in In-Town Gallery’s window. The Teddies will appear in the window through May, after which the North Shore Merchants Collective will be donating these guys to the children at The Northshore Neighborhood House.