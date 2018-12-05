Post-Apocalyptic Art

LaDarrel Ransom embraces the Wasteland

Local painter/illustrator LaDarrell Ransom is bringing a post-apocalyptic world from the fringe to Chattanooga, with a series of installations and immersive Wasteland experiences.

Like many artists, Ransom started drawing comics in elementary school. He was inspired by Frank Miller and Todd MacFarland’s work in the Batman and Spiderman comics, and drew constantly.

“I made art on my own, and didn’t really have any direction,” Ransom says. “I just began creating because it was something I wanted to do.”

As the years went by, he drifted away from art and took up skateboarding, though he always doodled on the margins of papers in school. Then in 2010, when he was in his early twenties, Ransom had an accident while skating. When he was recovering, he picked up a pencil and started drawing comics again. A few years later, he started taking the doodles seriously.

Ransom works primarily with micron pens, India ink, and acrylic paint. He uses brushes to apply the ink and supplements the lines with hatching from the microns, and employs acrylics to color the images.

At first, he painted images of things he wanted to see—cartoons, super heroes, and his own characters—but lately he has been inspired heavily by life experiences, and anything Wasteland related.

Wasteland is the blanket term for all kinds of post-apocalyptic role playing. Participants imagine themselves to be survivors and scavengers that populate a world in the aftermath of civilization. Wasteland communities and events are very loosely organized, though the movement is gaining momentum as more people become interested.

In the Wasteland, people create costumes, props, and environments from scavenged materials—found objects, and junk that would be seen in a post-apocalyptic world. Everything in these fascinating installations is made from something else that is already existing—here are no “new” products. Like in Mad Max or The Walking Dead, they embrace an aesthetic of how things would be if there were no means of manufacturing.

There are entire Wasteland cities in California, most notably East Jesus and Slab City, that attract tourists and permanent residents. People who have nowhere else to go end up in these cities and live the post-apocalyptic lifestyle, literally on the edge of the world—at the edge of civilization.

“If society were to collapse,” Ransom notes, “Wasteland would be more than roleplaying—it would be a lifestyle, and the people living in these communities would be prepared for it.”

Residents of the Wasteland cities feed themselves with community gardens, and live in improvised structures without bathrooms or running water. The cities host events, and people from all over the country travel to spend a weekend immersed in the post-apocalyptic world.

Wasteland culture is catching on here in the southeast, with festivals and LARP events like Nukelanta and Aftermath, where participants create characters and go on quests, play games, or just party.

The recent Aftermath event in Hokes Bluff Alabama was a four-day long excursion into cataclysmic ecstasy. Participants worked together as a team to create the post-apocalyptic environments, then dwelled in them for the weekend, wearing elaborate costumes that look like something straight out of a movie.

Ransom’s most recent costume is comprised of an umpire suit, shoulder pads, a few tires, a hat from the Brainerd Army Store, and a bunch of random found objects to give it the proper Wasteland aesthetic. The immersion in post-apocalyptic culture heavily influences his art, which is gritty and dark yet playful.

By interpreting his experiences and interactions from Wasteland and illustrating them, he achieves a unique visual style. He is making a series of Wasteland paintings, a comic book in the same vein, creating more costuming, and preparing for upcoming events.

Ransom is partnering with painter/sculptor Chris Artell to form the Wasteland A/V crew, where they are setting up a post-apocalyptic movie theater. They will be bringing the installation, along with Artell’s “Murdercedes” art car (recently in the MAINX24 Parade), to the Sooty Stockings Post-Apocalyptic Christmas Party on Dec 22, the Last Art Show Of The Year at JJ’s Bohemia on Dec 28 and 29, and to ConNooga in February.

“The reactions of all the people who show up are some of the greatest things,” He tells us. “People are in shock and awe. When it comes down to it, Wasteland is the outsiders and outcasts of society, the people that don’t fit in, creating their own society, living on the edge and surviving. It is not a fad, not a small thing—it has been around, and it will continue.”