So Much More Than A Collection Of Books

Exploring the Downtown Chattanooga Library's Fourth Floor

As if the preternatural capabilities were not already being underutilized at libraries in general, a whole different star quality is being overlooked on the spellbinding fourth floor of the Public Library in Downtown Chattanooga; which has its very own set of wonders.

Libraries already are mystical places that often times do not get a fighting chance to unleash their potential due to people overlooking them. The books that sit on the shelves hold whole universes inside of them.

Once a reader taps into the books, they can learn how to do nearly anything imaginable; travel to various places in space and time, go on adventures, cast spells, slay dragons, the possibilities are truly endless. Books contain certain powers that can change lives, awaken imaginations, or set souls on fire, people just have to read them to ignite the wizardry. Once unlocked, libraries essentially are gateways that can magically open portals into other realms and dimensions.

The fourth floor of the Public Library has enchanting powers that comes from beyond the books. It has keys to imagination that will instigate creativity in everybody that steps foot into its sphere. The Area gives the public free access to extraordinarily powerful equipment that typically would be unobtainable for regular people to exploit daily.

With a playing field that hosts equipment and activities such as a laser cutter, vinyl sticker plotter ($0.30 per square foot of vinyl), button creation area, virtual reality, 3D printing ($.0.06 per gram of PLA used), zine creation lab and library, oculus rifts for development and games, needle felting, power tools, hand tools, a soldering bench, 4K monitors, a mini soft box and lights for product photography, and the Giglab that gives users access to EPB’s commercial high speed gigabyte internet to hook their various devices into.

The fourth floor also gives users access to state of the art software programs including the Adobe Creative Cloud and Adobe Illustrator.

According to the Public Library, the primary vision of the fourth floor is “a public laboratory and educational facility with a focus on information, design, technology, and the applied arts.

The more than 12,000 square foot space hosts equipment, expertise, programs, events, and meetings that work within this scope. While traditional library spaces support the consumption of knowledge by offering access to media, the 4th floor is unique because it supports the production, connection, and sharing of knowledge by offering access to tools and instruction.”

On typical days it is easy to be a sole operator of all of the equipment without having to wait a turn, and would not be out of the ordinary for a person to bounce between creating something with the 3D printer, making buttons, engraving a piece of wood, making stickers, and playing a few games on the virtual reality for several hours without encountering another person besides the workers.

Where it is great for the one person playing with all of the “toys”, it is a shame that the space is not being properly harnessed by the public. With a wide variety of mind bending games on the virtual reality, a line should be at the door simply for that one machine; there are countless entrancing reality warping games that are fun for all ages, and highly recommended.

As far as the more creative facets are concerned, even the programs that seem to be very detailed and labyrinthine to operate just take a little tutoring. Where the capabilities of the machines are complex, the controlling does not have to be as difficult as it may seem.

Library card holders can call the library to schedule one on one sessions for any of the equipment, and operators will have even the most technologically declined members wielding the seemingly advanced equipment in no time.

The zine creation lab and library is a phenomenal feature of the fourth floor. For those that are unaware, zines are small self-published books, magazines, and pamphlets that are about anything by anyone.

Creating zines is a fantastic way for one to express their creative self, and the zine library contains some of the finest zines from across America and the United Kingdom. There is no better place to grasp the concept of zines and start creating them than the fourth floor.

Creative people are scattered throughout Chattanooga and constantly looking for a way to express their creative selves. Many people are simply unaware of the innovative playground that sits in the heart of downtown, just waiting on them to come tap into it.

Go play with the endless magic, Chattanooga, show them what you have been holding inside. Go unleash it, what are you waiting for?