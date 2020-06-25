Southern Festival Of Books Goes Virtual For 2020

Free online event featuring over 100 authors will run October 1-11

The Southern Festival of Books: A Celebration of the Written Word announced that its 32nd annual event will take place October 1-11 online and free-of-charge. Humanities Tennessee, the organizer of the state’s largest literary event, will transition the three-day festival to virtual access for the health and safety of attendees, authors, volunteers, and partners, during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"We will miss being at the beautiful Nashville Public Library and on War Memorial Plaza, with all of the buzz and energy that the Festival weekend brings. But the important traditions will carry on in new and exciting ways; the opportunity to hear writers read from and discuss their works, and the chance to engage in ideas and discourse that are vital today. Writers will join us from around the country, and we will also share some sites and literary history from Tennessee,” said Serenity Gerbman, Literature and Language Program Director for Humanities Tennessee.

“We are energized by the chance to reach audiences of all types who aren't able to visit Nashville in person but who will be able to join the Festival from anywhere in the world. The celebration of the written word will continue, and we hope you will join us Oct. 1-11."

Authors confirmed for this year’s virtual Festival include: