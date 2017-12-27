Stove Works Engages The Arts Community

New art institution to provide residency for local artists and more

A new art institution called Stove Works is being developed for Chattanooga starting in 2018. The local arts community is extremely fortunate to have this massive project taking place—in addition to boosting the local art economy and providing educational/career advancement opportunities, the 75,000 square foot facility will bring established international artists to town for residencies.

The project began as a pipe dream between two acquaintances in a bar in Nashville. While having a beer, Charlotte Caldwell and Michael Calway-Fagen got to talking about art. Agreeing on the importance of residencies, and the need for more cultural exchange in the southeast, they conceived an idea of a large scale artist residency for Chattanooga. Michael eventually quit his job teaching art at UGA and moved to town. When the space for their dream to become a reality became available, Charlotte was able to secure it.

Located near downtown, the complex of four adjoining buildings sits empty, an abandoned factory and warehouse. Starting in January, it will begin to be revitalized and transformed. Stove Works gets its name from being an assembling plant for cast iron stoves, though most recently it was a storage space for the Top Flight Paper Co.

In the future, the institution will house working artists, their studios, and an enormous 5,300 square foot art gallery. The main entrance will have bricks with donor’s names inscribed on them, and will open into a lobby with a coffee shop, front desk, and turnstile. The space is incredibly beautiful, with lots of natural light and stairs to a balcony that overlooks the gallery.

The facility will include fabrication shops, a library, classroom, greenhouse, outdoor music venue, dog park, and sculpture garden. The courtyard will have extensive landscape architecture, being planted with all native plants, including those for making dyes and fiber. In addition to all of that, there will be commercial spaces available for use by creative businesses, and reasonably priced studios for local artists.

Beginning in early January with demolition work, the project will take place in phases, with construction beginning in the spring. The overall model for Stove Works is a non-profit, but it will work in conjunction with for-profit businesses. Revenue from the rent for these businesses will go to the non-profit to make it more sustainable—this will enable it to start from zero instead of having to raise funds to pay for property taxes, utilities, operating costs, etc.

All of the funds raised by the non-profit will go directly to programming, education, and to fund the artist residencies. For these, each visiting artist will live at Stove Works for a period of three months. There is space for seven visual artists, and two writers or a family residency. Each artist will get a stipend, a 400 square foot studio space, and a living space with a private bathroom and shower. The artist living area will have a lounge, communal kitchen, and community dining area.

Initially the residency will house a test group, and after that there will be an open international call for artists. In addition to their private studios, visiting artists will have access to extensive creative facilities. The hub of this area, which occupies an entire building, will be a central workspace and conference room. Radiating out from the central workspace will be the fabrication shops—a wood shop, metal shop, screen print shop, and darkroom.

Next door to the shops, there will be two galleries—the main gallery will be white walled and pristine while preserving the character of the structure, hybridizing the old and the new. This formal presentation space will have obvious indications of the building’s history, with industrial columns and ceiling still visible, and the original concrete floor polished and lacquered.

A secondary gallery will function as a project space, where experimental shows and student works will be accessible to the community.

Most of the programming in the main gallery will be there for periods of 3 months, whereas the project space’s content will be rotating out more often. An educational component will correspond with each residency and gallery show in the classroom located next to the galleries.

All classes and workshops will be free to the public, and funded by the non-profit. Next door to the classroom will be a library that will focus on catalogs, art books, and have a section of books that were influential to each resident artist.

This incredible undertaking is being financed almost entirely by private donations. To learn more about the project, visit their website at stoveworks.org