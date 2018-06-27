The Art Of Refreshment

How local bars & eateries are embracing local art

For most people, art is everywhere—at home, school, work, and all places in between. Art has a myriad of meanings and functions, but one quality that it is universally recognized for is entertainment.

When one wants to take the enjoyment and delight with them, by way of making a purchase, they might traditionally look in an art gallery, at an art fair, or online—but in Chattanooga, an emerging art culture is throwing parties, staging exhibitions, and having art shows in the next most logical of places—bars, restaurants, and coffee shops.

This is not necessarily a new trend—Lupi’s Pizza Pies has been featuring local art for over a decade, since they had just one store. They have a rotating exhibition, and if a customer likes the art, they have the opportunity to buy it. Now Lupi’s has four locations in Chattanooga and one in Cleveland, all of which feature local art.

Senior management specialist T.J. Greever tells us, “In my time, I have seen a ton of paintings get sold at the downtown store, with it being in the path of tourists and all. I think it’s really cool to see the original art, and all the time that the artists put into it. I can’t wait for people to see what we’ve done with the expansion, and all of the local art that is going to be a part of the restaurant.”

Lupi’s newly renovated downtown location is opening in less than two weeks, with a lot more wall space for local art. “That’s kind of how Lupi’s is, we try to help the artists out, and we love local art.”

Over in St. Elmo, Chris Calhoun has instituted a similar program at The Tap House. “I think it is an interesting and cool way to give local artists the opportunity to showcase their work. It started with one artist monthly,” Calhoun says. “And now that time has been extended to six weeks. We have a new hanging system, and starting in 2019, we will be featuring three artists per six-week period.” Some upcoming exhibitors at The Tap House in St. Elmo are Dori Taylor, Zach Cross, Hollie Berry, and Hannah Thatcher.

Across town on the North Shore, The Stone Cup is offering a multi-disciplinarian entertainment series featuring local art, music, poetry, spoken word, improv, and an open mic every Thursday.

They are hosting monthly art openings on the first Sunday of every month—the first in this series of events is happening on July 1. The openings will have live music, snacks, wine, beer, and all of the artists will be present to meet and greet.

Downtown on MLK Blvd., the Hutton & Smith Brewery has just expanded their taproom, tripling their capacity.

“It is nice to have a space for art, and the exposed brick wall makes an awesome background,” explains Cassie Farmer. “We wouldn’t have it any other way. Chattanooga has been so awesome to us, we wanted local talent to be part of our expansion. This place wouldn’t be the same without a little bit of color! We’re friends with most of them, they are like our family.”

The brewery is currently showing work by Ady Caloca, Mercedes Llanos, Jamie Jameson, Brianna Bass, and Melanie Krautstrunk.

Next door at Barley Chattanooga, Cameron and Olivia Hamner are hosting weekly openings with a different artist every Friday. The taproom also houses a permanent collection of work from local artists that is updated regularly.

Over on the Southside, The Spot is also hosting weekly openings with a new artist every Friday.

“When we first started, it was about minimizing the need for artists to do a tremendous amount of work to market their work,” says owner Justin Sweeney. “We try to make it easy as possible. If an artist wants to exhibit, we will probably say yes. We want to be a facilitator for the artist, and for our customers to enjoy and maybe purchase the art.”

These are just a few examples of how local artists and business owners are thinking outside the box, and working together to enhance the art community. The effects of this symbiosis are overwhelmingly positive—and it is easy to see that business is booming.