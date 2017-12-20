The Way To Your Hart Gallery

Ellen Heavilon champions non-traditional artists

Unsure of what is more enticing, the vibrant colors and eclectic artwork showcased in the majestic Main Street brick building or the cause behind the not for profit workspace itself—no matter the reason, the HART Gallery will provide a heart-warming trip on a cold winter’s day or any day for that matter and could furnish an original, conversation piece of beauty for a remarkably reasonable price.

Founded in 2010, the HART gallery’s sole purpose is make a positive impact in the community outside of the walls.

“We are really looking to help those that are in a need situation or that you wouldn’t normally think of as an artist,” explains Ellen Heavilon, founder of the HART Gallery.

For example, artist George is a Vietnam vet and prostate cancer survivor and Cynthia is a cancer survivor and is coping with schizophrenia. Car accidents, Anorexia, Asperger’s Syndrome, hearing or visually impaired and depression are just a few of the challenges the HART gallery artists are faced with daily, but they find recuperation in creating.

“There is nothing set in stone but since we work with a somewhat transient population, there is a time commitment that must be met before an artist has an exhibit,” Ellen says, explaining the requirements for choosing artists. “We have helped many move from a state of homelessness with no income to low income housing.”

Currently, there is an average of 15 artists who regularly attend weekly HART Gallery classes and about 30 active artists that remain on display throughout the building at one time.

One artist was homeless when he came to HART Gallery and over the years, worked teaching art classes to earn a partial scholarship and pay for the remainder to attend culinary school in 2013. He graduated in 2015, is now gainfully employed, married and bought a house this year.

Sixty percent of the sale price is paid directly to the artist and only thirty percent is allotted for gallery costs. The remaining ten percent is sent to a charity of the artists’ choice as it teaches the developing artist how giving back is a part of building relationships.

“This population is used to being on the receiving end and this process we provide helps them realize that they have worth and to gain even more by sharing it,” Ellen notes. “It’s not a relationship until you give and take.”

Bridge Refugee Services, FACES, Pet Placement Center and Orange Grove Center are just a few of the local charities that have benefited from the sale of HART Gallery artwork.

Studio E is an art summer camp for children with Epilepsy. The HART Gallery partners with the Epilepsy Foundation of Southeast Tennessee and allows kids to experience several forms of art like watercolor, collage and sculpture. At the end of the camp, there is an exhibit where the kids can see their masterpieces on display then take them home.

They host monthly art classes at The Community Kitchen, Hosanna Community, Salvation Army, Maclellan Family Shelter and Family Promise of Chattanooga. “Art is healing for all ages,” Ellen says.

Anyone is more than welcome to “play” at the classes at the Community Kitchen or Salvation Army however every Wednesday and Thursday, the HART Gallery offers a safe space and a meal for those artists who are seriously interested in moving forward with creating a collection and meeting the criteria to become a part of the HART family.

There is no concrete itinerary of how long an artist is at the HART Gallery before their exhibit is displayed. Their objective is to provide a space where the artist finds it therapeutic to just be in and therefore creativity flows.

For a community that is usually invisible to most, to display their rare and unusual talents for all to see is as inspiring as their expressive exhibits. When the artist is ready is when they are ready so stop in frequently.

For anyone searching for last minute gift ideas or presents for any occasion, the HART Gallery has clothing, earrings, wall hanging, coasters, Tennessee memorabilia and much more than paint in pictures.

They even have a wonderful program where if you don’t feel that any of the art available matches your style, you can purchase an item to then turn around and donate it back to their HART Housewarming program that gives the art to someone who has lost their possessions from a natural disaster or fire.

For more information, go to hartgallerytn.com