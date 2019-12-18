Three Simple Words Come To Life

Charleston Van Buren explains his concise creation

Live. Laugh. Love. This simple yet profound phrase speaks to the very core of what it means to be human. It is a personal mantra, a daily affirmation, and perhaps most importantly, a slogan used to adorn clothing and household products.

But where did this phrase originate? And who was the linguistic alchemist responsible for its concoction? These questions will be answered December 21st at WanderLinger Brewery when renowned artist Charleston “Chip” Van Buren brings his unique art to Chattanooga for one night only.

“These words mean different things to different people,” Van Buren muses, “but in my opinion they are more than mere words…they are symbols used to represent our very thoughts and feelings.”

At a critical juncture in his life, Van Buren chose to eschew his privileged upbringing, abandoning his coursework at Savannah College of Art and Design. “I craved an education that was deeper than books and classes could provide. I needed the world to educate me.”

This led him to apprentice under farmers, blacksmiths, and craftsmen throughout the Mediterranean region. “I remember quite vividly the experience of sheering sheep in Tuscany when my hand slipped, slicing an artery and mortally wounding a sheep named Ollie.”

Van Buren apologized profusely, but the shepherd laughed off his mistake and pointed out they’d now be having mutton for supper. “This is what it means to live, laugh and love,” Van Buren recalls the old shepherd telling him. “It is what Ollie would have wanted.”

In a flash of inspiration, Van Buren painted the phrase on a cutting board and hung it on the kitchen wall. The trend spread like wildfire, and soon every home in Tuscany had one. Satisfied with his artistic development, Van Buren returned home in hopes of cashing in on his artistic creation. But alas, the artistic sensation was already sweeping America.

“I was appalled to see cutting boards with my phrase being sold in numerous national chains like Target and Ikea,” Van Buren lamented. “The craze had spread far beyond mere cutting boards…they’d cannibalized my idea for T-shirts, coffee mugs and all manner of tacky merchandise.”

Van Buren endured a period of depression and artistic disillusionment, seeking refuge in nature. It was this love for the outdoors that led him to Chattanooga. “As an avid reader of Outdoor Magazine, I was well aware of Chattanooga’s status as Best Town Ever,” he explained. “To win that honor once is outstanding, but twice? It’s unheard of.”

Van Buren credits his week in Chattanooga rekindling his desire to paint. “Everything about this city is inspiring, from Northshore’s foggy mornings to Southside’s sizzling nights.” Van Buren was so inspired that he soon found himself with a brush in hand, painting one of the scenic city’s most iconic landmarks: The Walnut Street Bridge.

“All the years of bitterness and resentment began to melt away like a scoop of Clumpie’s Baked Apple Cider Sorbet during a hot August Road to Nightfall concert,” Van Buren recalls wistfully. He finished the painting by adorning it with three simple words: Live, Laugh, Love.

“I wasn’t even conscious of the fact that I’d painted those words again,” Van Buren recalls, “but maybe that was the moment in which I finally truly understood what it meant to live, laugh and love.”

His remaining days in Chattanooga were spent painting local hotspots like the Station Street, the Edwin Hotel, and the bustling sidewalks of the West Village. “I drew particular inspiration from the American impressionism at the Hunter,” Van Buren recalls. “Soon I began painting the very works of art themselves, and in so doing, coined my next slogan: Art Is Beautiful.” He hopes this phrase will one day become as ubiquitous as Live, Laugh, Love.

Van Buren plans to attend the event via video chat, but cautions that the Internet connection in his Tuscan villa is unreliable.