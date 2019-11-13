Time To Gallery Hop To It

A dozen galleries open their doors this Saturday for a shared celebration

It’s time for the annual, city-wide art experience with Chattanooga’s Gallery Hop, hosted by the Association for Visual Arts (AVA). This Saturday, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., enjoy a free, “self-guided gallery experience” that can take you through twelve galleries and leave you with more than just some of your holiday shopping done.

Even if you don’t plan to make a purchase, collect a stamp at each stop (with a minimum of ten stops) and your name will be entered to win the Art Buyer’s Basket. And with a wide range of artists and price points, this is a fantastic way to make gift getting as enjoyable for you as those receiving the gifts.

Classic style paintings using acrylic, mixed media, oils and watercolor will be on display along with art that uses elements like hot wax, textiles, brass and copper.

Photography, sculptures, hand-painted silks, hand-carved wood pens, custom designed jewelry with hand-cut stones or beadwork, metalsmithing and woodworking will be on hand.

Porcelain and clay pottery including mugs, platters and bowls will also be available at several galleries.

Although there is no beginning or endpoint, a good start would be the three participating galleries nestled together on Frazier, including the Association for Visual Arts (AVA). With AVA being the official Gallery Hop hosts, starting there would be ideal to get a grasp of the overall event.

Then hop over to In-Town Gallery who hosts an array of artists with talents as varied as their mediums. Nearby, Plum Nelly crosses beautiful boundaries of shop and gallery as they display one-of-a-kind items available in large quantities.

Once done in North Chattanooga, hop across the water to The River Gallery in the Bluff View District. After viewing items like ceramic drums and handwoven baskets, walk through the River Gallery Sculpture Garden.

Area 61 Gallery, relocated right next to the Tivoli, will be opening its renovated doors for a sneak preview of acclaimed artists such as Bob Fazio, Lisa Denney, and Janet Campbell-Bradley. Showcasing more than twenty-five artists, Area 61 will deliver the same friendly vibe it always has but in a modern, more accessible spot right in front of a carta shuttle station.

With almost half of the galleries located off Main Street, the opportunity for a beautifully crisp afternoon stroll could warm your heart as two featured galleries are nonprofits.

The internationally recognized non-profit outdoor museum, Sculpture Fields at Montague Park, is the largest sculpture park in the southeast and will have its “thirty-six monumental scale contemporary works of art.” And the community-focused Hart Gallery will have their expansive eclectic collections including handmade beads and jewelry, crocheted and cross-stitched clothing, charcoal and other canvas art.

Just around the corner from there is Brent Sander’s Studio and Gallery, which represents Southern Expressionism and features strikingly bold, “exaggerated colors” that highlight familiar places like Georgia and South Carolina. His nearby neighbor, Miki Boni Studios is usually a private studio, so don’t miss this opportunity to visit, and she is also giving away an 18x24 full color poster. Tucked between Brent Sanders and Miki Boni is the Reflections Gallery. They will serve wine tastings, starting at noon, along with live artist painting demonstrations.

Although the majority of the galleries partaking are in central Chattanooga, there are two stops to make on the outskirts of downtown. The Masters Studio in Hixson and the Visions Stained Glass just outside the Brainerd Tunnel, are “must sees” as they each have over forty years in their craft.

Larry at the Masters Studio is passionate about art education and teaches classes on how to paint, make soap or stained glass. And Carolyn at Visions Stained Glass revels in making functional art like lamps and windows.

CARTA's free electric shuttle and Bike Chattanooga stations are abundant throughout the hop.

For more information on each participating galleries and to access a helpful map, go to “Chattanooga Gallery Hop” on Facebook.