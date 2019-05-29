Videnda Vibes: Art As Spiritual Investigation

Witness this duo’s dynamic live process

A scintillating collection of art is currently being produced by a duo of painters known as Videnda Vibes. Though their styles are different, Kayla Dalton and Jesse Shorter have managed to create a body of work that is cohesive as it is uniquely spiritual, thoughtful, and inquisitive.

The subject matter of their work is extremely diverse, from portraits to patterns, incorporating images from a variety of cultures and sources. These fascinating paintings are created in the studio, and at live music events.

The word “videnda” originates from the Latin “videndus” which means “that which is to be observed and understood.” In his explanation for their choice of name, Shorter references Pope John Paul II’s book “On The Relationship Between Faith And Reason”.

“Whoever lives for the truth is reaching for a form of knowledge which is fired more and more with love for what it knows, while having to admit that it has not yet attained what it desires: ‘To see you was I conceived; and I have yet to conceive that for which I was conceived.’ The desire for truth, therefore, spurs reason always to go further; indeed, it is as if reason were overwhelmed to see that it can always go beyond what it has already achieved.”

Both members of the Videnda Vibes pair have been making art from a young age—Shorter has always doodled, saying, “In elementary school, I would draw Dragon Ball Z characters and sell them for $2.00 to my friends, planting the seed of my artistic dreams.”

Dalton tells us, “My grandparents bought me a marker set and I remember drawing portraits and houses as a young kid. I always enjoyed art class in school. Later on, the music festival culture and visionary artists really inspired me to pursue painting.”

The same is true for Shorter, who found his true passion for art when he started live painting around 2013. He explains, “Alex Grey is a huge inspiration, along with the Transformational Music & Art festival scene that follows with the visionary art process.”

Dalton draws inspiration from pop culture, retro art, and colors and patterns from the ‘60s and ‘70s. “I love getting ideas for a piece after flipping through old records and seeing the album covers.”

She explains her process, “I usually have a general idea in my head, like the image of person or what the main focus will be, and the colors I want, and will just fill it in as I go.”

While Dalton works mostly with acrylic paint, Shorter uses a mixed media process involving water, enamel spray paint, acrylics and a spectrum of different paint markers (oil, enamel, and ink).

When it comes to live painting, they work side by side, starting with a basic idea of what they will achieve during the show. “With help of the music and the audience to stir up the creative flow, we make dynamic changes to the art to keep the vibes videnda—to inspire the inspired, showing that there is a talent, a spark, in each of us that can shine as bright as the stars.”

They stay busy, making a living from their art. Shorter’s work is always in progress—he is known for reworking his paintings for clients, sometimes years after they were started. “I am currently in the middle of touching up, ‘revamping’ a 4’x4’ piece of mine for a friend.”

Dalton sometimes takes commissions. “I have a few customs in the works, such as pet portraits and a children’s portrait. I’m also finishing up some pieces that were started at live painting events. I have some Summer inspired pieces I’d really like to start on as well.”

They also make jewelry, which can be found along with their paintings at the Videnda Vibes Etsy Shop. Dalton makes a line of festive polymer clay crystal jewelry, and Shorter makes pins—next he is producing an edition of his newest piece, “Snake Charmer”.

The duo will be live painting at JJs Bohemia on June 1st, and in Dalton on June 7th. They also have plans to exhibit paintings this summer at Stone Cup Cafe and at Frequency Arts.

Follow them on Instagram at @Kayla _dalton_art and @JesseJames_vv and join their Facebook group “Videnda Vibes” to be a part of their giveaways and raffles, as well to stay up to date on their live painting sessions and works in progress.

