International Holocaust Day Commemorated Through Film

The Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga invites the community to attend a virtual screening of Syndrome K in commemoration of International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The screening of the film will be available from noon January 26 to noon January 28. Tickets for the screening are $12 per household and available by visiting www.jewishchattanooga.com.

Additionally the film’s distributors are making the virtual screening available to high school students and high school youth groups in the greater Chattanooga area. There is no charge for students and teachers.

Arrangements for youth screenings, either at an institution or as part of virtual learning, can be made by contacting Ann Treadwell, (423) 493-0270 or atreadwell@jewishchattanooga.com.

Syndrome K is film is the true story about a highly contagious, highly infectious, invented disease created by three Roman Catholic doctors to hide Jews during the holocaust. Patients in this hospital’s ward had been hospitalized and classified as suffering from Syndrome K in late 1943.

In October of that year, the Nazis combed the Jewish ghetto and other areas of Rome, deporting about 1,200 Jews. Of the Jews deported, only 15 survived the camps. After this, the hospital’s doctors and religious leaders welcomed increasing numbers of patients. These patients were “infected” with Syndrome K as a way to spare them from deportation to the camps.

The archives at Yad Vashem (Holocaust Museum) in Israel and at the Vatican maintain the information about the Righteous Jews involved. A Righteous Jew is a person who rescues one or more Jews from the threat of death, deportation or death camps. The film is in Italian, with English subtitles and lasts 80 minutes.

Annually on January 27 activities take place around the world to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day, to acknowledge and condemn the tragedy of the Holocaust that occurred during the Second World War.

Designated by the United Nations General Assembly by resolution on November 1, 2005, International Holocaust Remembrance Day acknowledges the genocide that resulted in the deaths of 6 million Jews and 11 million others, by the Nazi regime and its collaborators. The General Assembly marked the 60th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi concentration camps and the end of the Holocaust with this resolution.

An additional screening about Holocaust survivors will take place February 16-18. Nobody Was Interested, Nobody Asked is the story of holocaust survivors’ experience in Canada. Thursday, February 18, evening there will be a Zoom discussion with director Max Beer, and producer Deena Clusy-Apel. The film is in English and lasts 60 minutes.

Tickets for this film are available at www.jewishchattanooga.com for $12 per household and includes the Thursday discussion.

The Jewish Cultural Center, funded by the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga, offers programs, classes and exhibits, social services, and a preschool—all rooted in Jewish values. The facility enables the Jewish community to raise its visibility, foster relationships, and strengthen its identity in the Chattanooga area. Located at 5461 North Terrace, the Center and its programs are open to everyone regardless of religious affiliation.

Like this story? Click here to subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!