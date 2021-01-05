Jewish Documentary Film Series Begins At The Jewish Cultural Center

Five Jewish-themed, award-winning documentary films produced in the United States, Italy and Canada will be shown virtually on five consecutive weeks beginning Tuesday, January 19.

To register to view films visit jewishchattanooga.com. A subscription for all five films is $36. Films can be viewed one film at a time for $12 each.

All films will screen virtually for 48 hours beginning at noon the day listed (Tuesday) and ending at noon 48 hours later (Thursday). Some films have scheduled discussions. These discussions will take place virtually at 7:00 p.m. on the Thursday of that film’s screening. V

irtual screenings must be pre-paid in advance. You will receive the login code the first morning of the screening and a Zoom code for discussions, if one is scheduled, on Thursday. These films have garnered international film awards and nominations, and have received recognition at film festivals throughout the United States, Europe and Israel.

The DOC Series schedule is as follows:

January 19-21: Shared Legacies: The African American-Jewish Civil Rights Alliance

This film is about the often forgotten story of the coalition and friendship between the two communities. Thursday evening there will be a Zoom panel discussion about Chattanooga’s African American-Jewish role in the Civil Right Movement. English, 96 minutes

On Thursday, January 21 at 7:00 p.m. a panel discussion about Chattanooga’s African American-Jewish role in the Civil Rights Movement will take place via Zoom.

January 26-28: Syndrome K

This film is about a highly contagious, highly infectious fake disease created by three Roman Catholic doctors to hide Jews during the holocaust. January 27 is International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Italian, subtitles 80 minutes

February 2-4: Rabbi Goes West

A Chabad, orthodox, rabbi and his wife adapt to their new home in Montana. English, 73 minutes

February 9-11: Chewdaism: A Taste of Jewish Montreal

Two Montrealers discover their Jewish heritage as told through an entire day’s worth of eating in and around the city. English, 62 minutes followed by the short film Gelfite, about the making of this special Jewish dish. 11 minutes

On Thursday, February 11, 7:00 p.m. local Canadian-American cook Stephen Black will demonstrate one of the films favorite dishes.

February 16-18: Nobody Was Interested, Nobody Asked

The story of holocaust survivors experience in Canada. Thursday evening there will be a Zoom discussion with director Max Beer, and producer Deena Clusy-Apel. English, 60 minutes

On Thursday, February 18, 7:00 p.m. director Max Beer, and producer Deena Dlusy-Apel will hold a Zoom conversation about the film.

A committee of dedicated volunteers reviews an average of 20 films each year in order to choose four documentary films. Films screened at major national and international film festivals, those recommended by peers throughout the United States, and those brought to the committee’s attention by filmmakers are included in the selection process.

The Jewish Cultural Center, funded by the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga, offers programs, classes and exhibits, social services, and a preschool—all rooted in Jewish values. The facility enables the Jewish community to raise its visibility, foster relationships, and strengthen its identity in the Chattanooga area.

Located at 5461 North Terrace, the Center and its programs are open to everyone regardless of religious affiliation.

