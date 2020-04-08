“Envision Fort Oglethorpe” Offers Great Opportunity For Artists

Calling all artists! A wonderful opportunity is open now to artists who would like to become part of Envision Fort Oglethorpe and see their Fort Oglethorpe-themed art on public display.

If you traverse the multi-use walkways throughout Fort Oglethorpe, you may have noticed the interactive art on the segment that goes through Gilbert-Stephenson Park. There are the history-based paintings on the outside of the restrooms, along with a solar audio box that tells four stories related to the mural.

And there’s the local history timeline that is also a hopscotch board on a sidewalk. At various times throughout the year the city hosts temporary art displays when chalk artists come to town to work their magic at the park and on Barnhardt Circle where locals are invited to join in to show off their artistic talent.

The park segment was Phase One of the Envision Fort Oglethorpe Interactive Art Walk and was funded by the Lyndhurst Foundation, which is funding the next phase, too.

Phase Two is calling for artists – professionals, amateurs and students, individuals or art-teams – to submit work that will be professionally enlarged and printed on 4-foot by 8-foot outdoor display boards and arranged along the walking trail from Gilbert-Stephenson Park to City Hall.

The Envision Fort Oglethorpe planning committee is now accepting proposals for this artwork. The artists chosen will receive a $250 stipend.

What artists need to know about this project

Paintings must have a Fort Oglethorpe theme. That can include things like the history of the city, a memory of the city (living here, visiting), an interpretation of the city or something in it, a vision of the city’s future. Be creative, but do have a clear Fort Oglethorpe theme and keep in mind that the entrance to Chickamauga National Military Park is in Fort Oglethorpe.

Paintings must be done on an 18-inch by 29-inch Birchwood board with a special coating, which will be provided to the selected artists.

Paintings must be done with acrylic or oil paints. No other medium will be accepted for this project.

Artists will provide their own brushes and paints.

Artists must submit a proposal in order to be considered to participate in this project.

Artists chosen to participate will receive a stipend of $250.

How to submit a proposal

Deadline for submitting a proposal is May 15.

Include a short letter of interest that explains why you would like to participate and what your connection is to Fort Oglethorpe.

Include a short biography (no more than 200 words).

Provide samples of past work you’ve done.

Optional: Include a resume.

Include a design of the painting you plan to do for this project. The design can be a black and white or color sketch.

Final judging and display

The COVID-19 health crisis and shelter at home mandates may impact the timeline for Phase Two and when the original 18” x 29” paintings and the outdoor art display boards are finished and unveiled to the public. Envision Fort Oglethorpe is announcing Phase Two so as to be ready to proceed when allowed and to in some small way help the economy and the artists selected by providing the $250 stipend.

The two handcrafted frames will display the artwork on the front and back so that four artworks are on display. The display boards were made by the students of Pat Linz and his metal fabrication program at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School. Paintings will be displayed for six to nine months before the next four paintings go on display on the Interactive Art Walk.

As paintings rotate on the Art Walk, the goal is to have the artwork displayed in other public places throughout Fort Oglethorpe. All original artwork becomes the property of Envision Fort Oglethorpe and may be used at the discretion of Envision Fort Oglethorpe to promote, publicize, apply for grants and/or fundraise.

The time to act is now. Contact chris@6thcavalrymuseum.com to receive the Request for Proposal with all the pertinent information concerning Phase Two. Come up with an idea, sketch it out, write a short letter about your connection to Fort Oglethorpe and a short bio on yourself, find some samples of your work and get your proposal sent in by May 15. You could find your work displayed in larger than life form on Fort Oglethorpe’s growing Interactive Art Walk.

Need more info? Call 706-861-2860