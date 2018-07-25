“Rumors” Comes To Ringgold

Neil Simon's “Rumors” comes to The Ringgold Playhouse

Does the name Neil Simon ring a bell? Let me jog your memory. Neil Simon is a writer and producer. He is known mostly for “The Odd Couple”, “Murder by Death”, and “The Goodbye Girl”. Well, rumor has it that his play has hit The Ringgold Playhouse stage this weekend.

“Rumors” is a comedy about 10 odd characters who are all at the same anniversary party. The party takes turns for the worst causing the characters to turn on each other and panic.

“Even before the first read-through the cast was already group texting back and forth about how excited they were to be working together...the puns and one liners soaring. They had not even read the script, or met face- to-face, yet. They were hilarious together,” says the play director, Kimberly Tyner Jones.

The cast includes some of The Ringgold Playhouse alums like Ed Huckabee, Ayana Winchester, Bobby Daniels, Renee Lierow, Ronald King, Jodi Upton, and Zack Jordan. They also hired two new cast members, Kim Jenkins and Jo Schendel.

If you want to have a good laugh, you can catch the show this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and a special matinee performance on Saturday at 2 p.m. For more information, you can contact them at (706) 935-3061.